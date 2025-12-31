Epic Games Store drops Trine Classic Collection: Grab it for free until the year-ends

Gamers have one last chance to grab a set of four co-op titles for free on the Epic Games Store before the year ends. The platform dropped the Trine Classic Collection on December 30 as part of its ongoing holiday giveaway, which allows users to claim the bundle until December 31 at 8 a.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. IST. Epic Games Store is giving away four co-op games for free until December 31, 2025.

This release marks the 14th free title in Epic’s three-week winter promotion, which began on December 11 with Hogwarts Legacy. Since then, the store has added a new free game almost every day, bringing the total value of giveaways this season to over $400.

During 2025, Epic Games Store handed out 74 free games, averaging about 1.5 games per week. The pace increased in December, with users receiving new freebies roughly every other day, thanks to the annual winter giveaway. Recent titles before Trine included retro RPG SKALD: Against the Black Priory and puzzle-platformer Viewfinder, which ended on December 28 and 29.

Current Free Games

Trine Classic Collection – December 30 to December 31, includes four co-op puzzle-platformers.

Mystery Game #15 – Scheduled for December 31 to January 1.

The full list of the 2025 holiday freebies highlights a mix of genres and co-op options:

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – Free Dec 23–24, co-op available.

We Were Here Together – Free Dec 26–27, co-op available.

Cassette Beasts – Free Dec 27–28, co-op available.

As of December 30, the giveaway has distributed 14 games with a total value of $437.86, averaging $31.28 per game and an average OpenCritic score of 80.3.

Epic typically extends holiday promotions into early January, but the 2025 winter giveaway is expected to end with the final free title on December 31. Starting January 1, the platform will return to its regular weekly schedule. Earlier in December, unrelated freebies included The Jackbox Party Pack 4 and The Darkside Detective.

Users who want to secure the Trine Classic Collection or prepare for the final mystery game should act quickly, as the promotion closes at the end of the day on December 31.