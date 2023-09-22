Exploring dinner set prices across spectrum: Top picks for September 2023

A dinner set forms an important part of any kitchen. It adds to the aesthetics and provides a decorative backdrop to a perfect dinner. But when it comes to deciding on the right dinner set, the price range can be wide-ranging. From affordable dinner sets to luxury sets, there are a few factors to consider when deciding on the right set for you. Dinner set prices dictate the quality and number of pieces.

When it comes to dinner set price, one of the most important factors to consider is the quality of the materials used. Affordable sets tend to be made from plastic, porcelain, or bone china. Luxury sets, however, are usually made from the finest quality materials like gold, silver, and crystal. The cost of these sets reflects the craftsmanship and detail put into them.

1. Shay Ceramic Dinner Set, 21 Pcs

Our 21 Piece Luxury Stoneware Dinner Set is perfect for elegant, modern design. It includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 veg bowls, 2 medium serving bowls, and 1 large bowl. All the pieces are of high-quality green-blue reactive glaze and have a glossy finish. The dinner set is 100% vegetarian and no bone ash is used in the making of this set. Plus, it’s microwave and dishwasher safe making it a great value for your money. Get this dinner set price affordably and upgrade your kitchen today.

Specifications:

Dishwasher safe: Yes

Material: Ceramic

Shape: Square

Colour: Green Blue

Finish Type: Glossy

Pros Cons Elegant and modern design. Limited to 21 pieces Microwave and dishwasher safe. The square shape might not appeal to everyone's taste.

2. La Opala, Sovrana Collection, Opal Glass Dinner Set 62 pcs

For all your dining needs, La Opala Sovrana Collection Opal Glass Dinner Set is the perfect choice. Made in India, this dinner set is incredibly strong and thermal shock resistant, making it the perfect choice for any home. It is also break, chip and scratch resistant, super lightweight and stackable, making it easy to store and use. Plus, this dinner set is also microwave and dishwasher-safe, making it even more convenient for you. With food-grade hygienic properties, it is 100% vegetarian and bone ash free, so you can be sure you are getting the best quality dinner set for your needs. Affordable dinner set prices make it easy to furnish your dining table on a budget. This stylish and top dinner set is durable and will be the perfect accompaniment to any dinner table.

Specifications:

Material: Glass

Colour: White

Pattern: Traditional

Dishwasher safe: Yes

Shape: Round

Pros Cons Lightweight and stackable for easy storage. Maybe too large for small households. Food-grade hygienic properties. Relatively higher price due to the extensive set.

3. Cello Amitabh Bachchan Opalware Divine Series Elinor Dinner Set, 33Pcs

Cello Amitabh Bachchan Opalware Divine Series Elinor Dinner Set, 33Pcs with its unique design, is a true embodiment of elegance. It is made from superior quality opal ware and is both microwave-safe and chip resistant. This dinner set is lightweight and stackable making it ideal for storage. The 33-piece set is available in a combination of 6 dinner plates, 6 bread plates, 6 soup bowls, 6 dessert bowls, 6 tea/coffee cups and 3 serving bowls. The intricate design of the dinner set makes it a must-have for all occasions. High-quality materials often result in higher dinner set prices. The Elinor dinner set by Cello Amitabh Bachchan Opalware is an exquisite addition to any home. Whether it's a formal dinner or a casual family gathering, you can rest assured that it will add a touch of sophistication to your event. Make your loved ones feel special by treating them to this exquisite opal ware dinner set.

Specifications:

Colour: White, Black, Golden

Pattern: Elinor

Shape: Rectangular, Round

Material: Glass

Dishwasher safe: Yes

Pros Cons Unique and intricate design. Limited color options. Microwave-safe and chip resistant. 33 pieces might be more than necessary for some users.

4. Shri & Sam Stainless Steel Dinner Set Shagun (70 Pcs Set)

The Shri & Sam Designer Stainless Steel Shagun Laser Bloom Dinner Set is a stylish way to add elegance and sophistication to your dining table. This dinner set in the budget comes for all small families. This 101-piece set is made of premium quality 200 series grade stainless steel to ensure durability and resistance against wear and tear. The set comes with a complete composition of 70 pieces ideal for 6 people dining to provide a comfortable and enjoyable meal. Additionally, the set comes with 3 serving bowls with stainless steel lids to ensure that the food stays warm for a long time. This dinner set price is affordable. The semi-mat, trendy and stylish design adds a classic look to your dining table, making it perfect for special occasions and everyday use. So, don’t miss out on this spectacular set and order it now.

Specifications:

Shape: Round

Material: Stainless Steel

Dishwasher safe: Yes

Pattern: Solid

Colour: Silver

Pros Cons Serving bowls with lids to keep food warm Stainless steel may not retain heat as effectively as some other materials. Stylish and trendy design. The set may be too extensive for small households.

5. Milton Lissome Round Melamine Dinner Set of 31 Pcs

Are you looking for a dinner set that looks stylish yet is durable and safe to use? Look no further than the Milton Lissome Round Melamine Dinner Set of 31 Pcs. It is 100% food-safe, dishwasher safe, heat-resistant up to 140°C and is scratch- and break-resistant. It is also stain-proof. The set comes in a stylish ivory colour, made from melamine material. Invest in this dinner set to get the most out of your mealtime with family and friends. This affordable dinner set is my favourite of all.

Specifications:

Colour: Ivory

Shape: Round

Is Microwaveable: No

Dishwasher safe: Yes

Finish Type: Glossy

Pros Cons Heat-resistant and scratch-resistant. Not microwaveable. Glossy finish adds an elegant touch. Melamine may not provide the same premium feel as ceramic or glass.

6. PANCA Premium Copper Hammered Steel Dinner, Luxury Design, Dinner Set

Tired of dull and boring tableware for your traditional Indian dinners? Look no further! The PANCA Premium Copper Hammered Steel Dinner Set is here to save the day. Not only does it add a luxurious look to your serve ware, but it’s also made of the highest quality steel copper. It comes with 4 complete thali sets, containing: one plate/thali, two bowls, one glass, one spoon, and one pudding bowl - all with a 12-inch diameter. High-quality materials often result in higher dinner set prices, but they offer long-term value. Whether you’re serving curries, daals, biryani, condiments, or bread, this dinner set will make your meals even more authentic and delicious! So don’t wait anymore, get your hands on the PANCA Premium Copper Hammered Steel Dinner Set now.

Specifications:

Material: Stainless Steel

Shape: Round

Dishwasher safe: No

Finish Type: Copper Finish

Colour: Silver

Pros Cons Luxurious and traditional Indian design. Not dishwasher safe. High-quality steel copper material. May require additional care to maintain the copper finish.

7. Larah by BOROSIL Classic Opalware Dinner Set, 21 Pieces

Introducing the Larah by BOROSIL Classic Opalware Dinner Set is essential in every household. This 21-piece set has everything you need to make your next dinner party or family gathering a success. It is made of 100 percent bone ash free extra strong, toughened glass, which makes it light weight and easy to handle. Plus, it is dishwasher and microwave-safe, and chip resistant, giving you a long-lasting and beautiful set that will stay looking great for years to come. This dinner set price is very much affordable for even smaller families. The classic white colour of the opalware will blend seamlessly with any décor. With this set, you can be sure you are getting a quality product that will last. Make your next dinner party a success and get the Larah by BOROSIL Classic Opalware Dinner Set today.

Specifications:

Dishwasher safe: Yes

Colour: White

Material: Opalware

Shape: Oval

Pattern: Floral

Pros Cons Chip-resistant and durable. Oval shape may not be liked by some. Classic white color suits any decor. Limited to 21 pieces, which may not be sufficient for larger gatherings.

8. Bodhi House Ceramic Dinner Set

Bodhi House Ceramics offers a beautiful dinner set handcrafted with the highest quality ceramic. Crafted to look and feel like ceramic with a fine finish, we make sure that all of our products are food-safe and made with safety as a priority. We ensure that our dinner sets are durable and will last for years to come. It comes with 6 Full Plates and 6 Bowls. Consider the long-term durability when assessing dinner set price to ensure a wise investment. Plus, they come in a variety of colours and patterns so that your table will look as stylish as you. With our products, you can always be sure that you are served with a dinner set that is not only safe to use but also beautiful to look at. So, make sure to check out Bodhi House Ceramics for your next dinner set.

Specifications:

Material: Ceramic

Shape: Round

Dishwasher safe: Yes

Colour: Brush Paint

Pattern: Solid

Pros Cons Handcrafted with high-quality ceramic. Ceramics may be more fragile than other materials. Comes in various colors and patterns. Less number of pieces, not suitable for larger family

9. CORELLE Glass 21 Pc Round Dinner Set

Bring the beauty of flowers and bright hues into your home with the Corelle dinnerware set. This 21-piece round dinner set contains an array of vibrant colours and delightful patterns that will add life to any mealtime.

Thanks to its Vitrelle glass material, this dinnerware set is break-resistant, chip resistant, and super easy to clean. It's also designed to be stacks, oven and microwave-safe, and lightweight, making it ideal for homes of all sizes. Plus, the patterns won't wear or scratch off even after multiple washes. Premium dinner set prices vary depending on the materials used and design. The Corelle glass dinner set price is worth investing in, and you can easily enjoy meals with your family and friends without having to worry about the dishes. So, let the vibrant colours and delightful patterns bring a touch of life into your home and make every mealtime special.

Specifications:

Shape: Square

Dishwasher safe: Yes

Material: Glass

Colour: White

Pattern: Floral

Pros Cons Vibrant colors and delightful patterns. Square shape may not suit everyone's taste. Stackable and oven/microwave-safe. Limited to 21 pieces.

10. Borosil Larah Mimosa Opalware Dinner Set, 14 Pieces

The Borosil Larah Mimosa Opalware Dinner Set is perfect for everyday use. This 14-piece dinner set is made of 100% vegetarian bone-ash free material, is lightweight and has a smooth surface. It is 100% food grade and hygienic, and is break, chip and scratch resistant, making it ideal for everyday use.

The dinner set is also 100% microwave safe, dishwasher safe and does not absorb stains or odours. It has a toughened glass and mirror finish that makes it even more resistant to breakage. What’s more, it is lightweight, and has a super white finish. This Borosil dinner set is the best dinner set and not only perfect for everyday use but also great for special occasions. This dinner sets the budget of middle-class families. With its modern and elegant design, it is certain to add a touch of sophistication and style to any table setting.

Specifications:

Shape: Round

Material: Opalware

Pattern: Floral

Dishwasher safe: Yes

Colour: White

Pros Cons Suitable for everyday use. Limited to 14 pieces. Modern and elegant design. Limited color options are provided.

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Shay Ceramic Dinner Set, 21 Pcs Premium ceramic dining set Can handle sudden temperature changes Features a modern design La Opala, Sovrana Collection, Opal Glass Dinner Set 62 pcs Traditional style Made from 100% food-grade opal glass Extremely lightweight Cello Amitabh Bachchan Opalware Divine Series Elinor Dinner Set, 33Pcs Lightweight and stackable Elegant design with no bone ash Exquisite elegance Shri & Sam Stainless Steel Dinner Set Shagun (70 Pcs Set) Trendy semi-matte design Includes 70 pieces for 6-person dining Made of premium 200 series grade stainless steel Milton Lissome Round Melamine Dinner Set of 31 Pcs Stain-proof material Heat resistant up to 140°C Resistant to scratches and breaks PANCA Premium Copper Hammered Steel Dinner, Luxury Design, Dinner Set: Copper hammered stainless steel dinner set Premium quality steel copper Brings elegance and something exotic Larah by BOROSIL Classic Opalware Dinner Set, 21 Pieces Extra strong and toughened glass Lightweight dishwasher safe Bodhi House Ceramic Dinner Set Biodegradable material Each stoneware piece is unique Microwave-safe CORELLE Glass 21 Pc Round Dinner Set Patterns won't wash, wear, or scratch off Lightweight and easy to clean Vitrelle glass Break-resistant and chip-resistant Borosil Larah Mimosa Opalware Dinner Set, 14 Pieces Smooth surface, lightweight, and super white Made from toughened glass Food-grade and 100% hygienic

Best overall product

The PANCA Premium Copper Hammered Steel Dinner, Luxury Design, Dinner Set stands out as the ultimate choice among dinnerware options. This is a must buy dinner set, comprising 1 plate/thali, 2 bowls, 1 glass, 1 spoon, and 1 pudding bowl, redefining dining elegance. With a generous 12-inch plate diameter and a premium copper hammered finish, it exudes a royal charm. Crafted from top-tier steel copper, it promises unbeatable quality. An indispensable addition to Indian dining, it elevates the presentation of curries, daal, biryani, condiments, and bread, creating an authentic experience. Its unique allure brings sophistication to any dinner table. However, it requires gentle cleaning to avoid permanent damage, making it an investment in lasting luxury.

Best value for money

The Milton Lissome Round Melamine Dinner Set of 31 Pcs is the best value for money product. Crafted with 100% food-safe and dishwasher-safe materials, it offers both safety and convenience. With impressive heat resistance up to 140°C, it's suitable for various culinary adventures. Its scratch-resistant and break-resistant design ensures longevity, while its stain-proof feature keeps it looking pristine. This is the best dinner set price and is affordable. This set includes 31 essential pieces, and any additional items in the image are for display purposes only. With its elegant ivory colour and durable melamine material, it's the perfect choice for a budget-friendly yet high-quality dinnerware set.

How to find from affordable to luxury: The spectrum of dinner set price?

The spectrum of dinner set prices can be an enlightening journey. From affordable to luxury, options abound. At the lower end, budget-friendly sets made from materials like melamine or basic ceramics offer practicality without breaking the bank. As you climb the price ladder, you encounter mid-range sets with more durability, aesthetic appeal, and versatility. For those seeking opulence, high-end dinner sets made from premium materials like bone china or fine porcelain, often adorned with intricate designs or precious metals, redefine luxury dining. Ultimately, the choice depends on your budget and the level of sophistication you desire for your dining experience.