Facebook server experiences outage, users report issues with uploading new posts

ByHT News Desk
Oct 18, 2023 09:55 PM IST

Facebook server down: Users report server connection problems on both, the app and website.

The Facebook server experienced an outage on Wednesday, resulting in users reporting issues with posting new content. The outage tracking website, Downdetector, displayed a sudden surge in the number of reports related to server connection problems for both the app and website.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
