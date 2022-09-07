Home / Technology / Fake Twitter handle impersonating BSF garnered 30 followers before being deleted

Fake Twitter handle impersonating BSF garnered 30 followers before being deleted

technology
Published on Sep 07, 2022 03:14 PM IST

The fake account- @BsfIndia0 impersonated the official Twitter handle- @BSF_India.

The fake account of the BSF was deleted within 24 hours.&nbsp;(Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)
The fake account of the BSF was deleted within 24 hours. (Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

A fake Twitter account which impersonated the official handle of the Border Security Force (BSF) has been deleted after the paramilitary force wrote to the social media giant to take action, and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) flagged as well.

The fake account- @BsfIndia0 impersonated the official Twitter handle- @BSF_India.

On Tuesday, PIB Fact Check tweeted, “A fake Twitter handle named @BsfIndia0 is impersonating as the official Twitter account of Border Security Force. This account is fake. The Twitter account of BSF is @BSF_India. The fake account was deleted within 24 hours.”

In a letter to Twitter, the BSF asked the social media giant to take immediate action against the fake account and bring it down as it was attracting followers who might have thought it was the real account of the paramilitary force.

Speaking to ANI, a senior BSF official said on Wednesday, “We wrote to Twitter on Tuesday to take action against the fake account impersonating the genuine Twitter handle of the BSF. It was asked to bring down the handle. The fake Twitter handle was deleted shortly after we wrote to Twitter.”

By the time @BsfIndia0 on Twitter was declared fake, it had already garnered 30 followers and followed back over 60 individuals on the microblogging website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter bsf
twitter bsf

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out