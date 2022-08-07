Fitbit to end transfer of music from PC to device: Report

According to a report, transferring music from a computer to a Fitbit device will not be possible after October 2022 as the company is removing the option to sync Fitbit device with computer through Fitbit Connect app on the PC.

“Fitbit is removing the option to sync your Fitbit device with the Fitbit Connect app on your computer on October 13, 2022. Another support article describes that desktop application as being deactivated after that day,” 9To5Google said in a report.

Meanwhile, a report in the Verge said that if indeed the Fitbit Connect app is being activated, then users would have only one option to download music to their device – a paid subscription to either Pandora or Deezer. It added that the company's newer models would not be affected by the change as these do not have the option to transfer files between PC and Fitbit device.

Users with old Fitbit devices can continue to enjoy existing music files but would not be able to download additional songs after the October deadline.

What is Fitbit Connect?

Connect is a free software application that lets your Fitbit device to sync its data with your fitbit.com dashboard. For computers that are not Bluetooth-enabled, a wireless sync dongle is used to set up and sync Fitbit devices.

