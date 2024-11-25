Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Big discounts on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and more

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Another major Flipkart sale is here where several electronic items including smartphones are available at a huge discounted price. Flipkart is currently hosting the Black Friday Sale which will last till November 29. Therefore, if you are looking for a smartphone upgrade, then several devices from top brands such as Apple, Google, Samsung, and others are available at a huge discount. So, buyers can get any desired flagship model at the lowest price during the ongoing Flipkart Black Friday Sale. iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, and more are available at a discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale.(Reuters)

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: 5 smartphones to buy

Apple iPhone 15: If are planning to buy an iPhone mode, then Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 15. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.69900, however, during the Flipkart sale, it's available at just Rs.58249. Buyers can further reduce the price by availing bank and exchange offers. Therefore, it's a steal deal offer to get a feature-filled iPhone model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6: Another flagship smartphone which can be bought is Samsung’s latest clamshell-style fold smartphone. The Galaxy Z Flip6 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor paired with 12GB RAM, offering powerful performance and multitasking capabilities. The smartphone retails for Rs.121999, however during Flipkart Black Friday Sale, it's available at just Rs.101999. Buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers for additional benefits.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: Another feature-filled smartphone is the latest Galaxy S24+ which was launched earlier this year in the flagship smartphone market. The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor, offering powerful performance. The Galaxy S24+ was launched at Rs.99999, now buyers can get it for just Rs.64999 amid the Flipkart sale.

Nothing Phone 2a: If you are looking for affordable options, then Nothing Phone 2a could also be a great choice. The smartphone offers advanced features and camera capabilities, allowing users to experience flagship-like features. The Phone 2a retails for Rs.29999, however, it's currently available at just Rs.27999. Buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers to reduce prices.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Lastly, if you are looking for flagship features at affordable pricing, then buyers can opt for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE which was launched last year. The Fan Edition mostly come with flagship features, however, with minor compromises in comparison to the Samsung S-series. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was originally priced at Rs.79999, however, buyers can get it for Rs.30999.



