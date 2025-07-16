Flipkart GOAT Sales: Check out the best deals on TVs from well-known brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, Acer, up to 75% off

The Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 brings unbeatable deals on televisions from top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, Acer, Toshiba, Hisense, TCL and more. Whether you’re upgrading your living room or setting up a new home theatre, this sale offers excellent value across a wide range of sizes and features. To make your shopping easier, we’ve carefully shortlisted the best TVs based on screen size—32-inch, 43-inch, 55-inch and beyond—so you can find the perfect fit for your space and budget. From crystal-clear 4K displays to smart TV features, there’s something for everyone in this mega sale. Unbeatable bargains await in Flipkart Sale 2025—shop fashion, gadgets, and more at stellar prices!(Pexels)

Don’t miss out—shop now to upgrade your TV experience!

Find the top deals on 32 inch TVs from different brands, up to 61% off

The 32 inch TV segment offers an ideal choice for compact spaces, delivering quality viewing without overwhelming the room. During the Flipkart Sale 2025, top brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony are offering attractive discounts on HD and smart TV models. With vibrant displays and smart connectivity features, these TVs are perfect for bedrooms or small living areas. Enjoy big entertainment in a small package at excellent prices during this limited-time sale.

Samsung 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Tizen TV 2025

XIAOMI by Mi A Series 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Google TV

realme TechLife CineSonic Q 80 cm (32 inch) QLED HD Ready Smart Google TV

PHILIPS Frameless 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Google TV

realme TechLife CineSonic 80 cm (32 Inch) QLED HD Ready Smart Google TV

Thomson 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV

MOTOROLA 80 cm (32 inch) QLED HD Ready Smart Google TV

KODAK Special Edition 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Linux TV

Here are the top deals on 43 inch TVs from different brands, up to 63% off

The 43 inch TV size strikes the perfect balance between immersive viewing and space efficiency. As part of the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025, leading brands like Sony, LG, and Hisense are offering brilliant 4K and smart TVs at irresistible prices. Whether for binge-watching or gaming, this size suits most living rooms. Don’t miss the chance to bring home premium features and exceptional clarity at unmatched discounts during this limited-time festive sale.

PHILIPS Frameless 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Google TV

LG AI TV UR7500 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart WebOS TV

MOTOROLA 109 cm (43 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV

XIAOMI by Mi X Series 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

KODAK Special Edition 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Linux TV

iFFALCON by TCL U65 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

Samsung Crystal 4K Vision Pro 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV

Samsung 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Tizen TV

Explore the top deals on 50 inch TVs from leading brands, up to 57% off

A 50 inch TV offers a cinematic experience right in your living room, with sharp visuals and smart features. During the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025, brands like Samsung, Acer, and TCL are offering high-performance 4K smart TVs at impressive discounts. Perfect for family movie nights or sports enthusiasts, these TVs combine screen size and clarity beautifully. Upgrade your home entertainment system now and enjoy unbeatable value this festive season on Flipkart.

LG AI TV UR7500 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart WebOS TV

XIAOMI by Mi X Series 125 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

Samsung Crystal 4K Vision Pro 125 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV

Vu 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

Acer I PRO Series 127 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

KODAK 126 cm (50 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV

Blaupunkt 126 cm (50 Inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV

Check out the top deals on 55 inch TVs from top brands, up to 75% off

The 55 inch TV category is perfect for those seeking a true big-screen experience at home. During the Flipkart Sale 2025, enjoy massive discounts on premium 4K smart TVs from brands like LG, Sony, and Toshiba. With features like Dolby Vision, advanced sound, and seamless streaming, these models promise immersive entertainment. Take advantage of this limited-time offer to upgrade your viewing setup and bring theatre-quality visuals to your living space.

iFFALCON by TCL U65 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

Samsung Crystal 4K Vision Pro 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV

TCL P655 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

Foxsky 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV

TCL C69B 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV

MOTOROLA 140 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV

SONY Bravia 2 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

Daiwa 140 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

Find the top deals on 65 inch TVs from best brands, up to 65% off

A 65 inch TV transforms your living room into a home theatre, delivering stunning visuals and immersive audio. During the Flipkart Sale 2025, top brands like Samsung, TCL, and Hisense are offering advanced 4K and QLED smart TVs at remarkable discounts. With vibrant picture quality, smart features, and cinematic scale, this size is ideal for large rooms. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your entertainment setup with top-tier technology at unbeatable prices.

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart Series 163 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV

iFFALCON by TCL U65 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

MOTOROLA 165 cm (65 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV

Thomson 164 cm (65 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV

realme TechLife 165 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

SONY Bravia 2 163.9 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

LG AI TV UR7500 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart WebOS TV

KODAK 164 cm (65 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV

Discover the top deals on 75 inch TVs from different brands, up to 72% off

A 75 inch TV is the ultimate choice for immersive, theatre-like viewing at home. As part of the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025, enjoy massive discounts on premium models from brands like Sony, LG, and Toshiba. Featuring ultra-HD resolution, smart connectivity, and powerful audio, these TVs are designed for large spaces and serious entertainment lovers. Make the most of this limited-time offer to experience larger-than-life visuals without leaving your living room.

TOSHIBA C350NP 189 cm (75 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

TOSHIBA 75Z570RP 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart VIDAA TV

TCL C6K 189 cm (75 inch) Ultra HD (4K) Mini LED Smart Google TV

Hisense 75E7Q 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart VIDAA TV

TCL P71B Pro 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV

TCL T89C 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV

TCL T6C 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV

iFFALCON U75 189 cm (75 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV