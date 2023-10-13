Flipkart Sale 2023: Up to 58% off on washing machine, TV, refrigerator, AC

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: We are right into the middle of sale season and since the sale is going to end on October 15, in just two days, we suggest you make the most of it. One of the most-awaited Flipkart sales, chances are a majority of us wait for the sale season to bring home a brand new home and kitchen appliance and avail exciting discounts on them. Whether you are looking to elevate your viewing experience with a smart TV, a brand new refrigerator equipped with modern features, a user-friendly washing machine, this is the best time to shop. You can get the best price on all these home appliances on Flipkart. Also, many consider festival season as the auspicious and opportune time to bring home a new home appliance, as the belief goes that it brings prosperity to one’s home. Given the fact that new home appliances always keep coming into the marketplace, it is always exciting to discover new features and make life simpler and everyday operations easy.



Flipkart Sale 2023 has something for every home and every consumer's needs. Whether you are looking for top-notch home appliances, mid-range ones or budget-friendly home appliances, there is simply no dearth of deals and offers running on home appliances cutting across all product categories.

With the promise of substantial savings, now is the perfect time to invest in these essential appliances and elevate your living space without stretching your budget. You must also keep an eye on how you can fetch additional discounts via bank offers and coupons. Share this article even with your friends and family so that they can also capitalise on the best deals available during the Flipkart Sale 2023.



1: Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter with Anti Microbial Filter AC - White Flipkart Sale 2023: It's time to bring home a new appliance like TV, refrigerator, AC and washing machine. (Pexels)

Need a reliable AC that not only cools your space but also ensures a healthy atmosphere? Look no further than the Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC. With its anti-microbial filter, it ensures the air you breathe is clean and fresh. Its copper condenser adds to its durability, making it a long-term investment for your home.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter with Anti Microbial Filter AC - White:

1.5-ton capacity suitable for medium to large rooms

5-star energy rating for efficient cooling with reduced electricity consumption

Inverter technology for precise temperature control and energy savings

Anti-microbial filter for clean and healthy air circulation

Copper condenser for enhanced durability and efficient heat transfer

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Avail discounts of up to 61% on tablets



2: MOTOROLA EnvisionX 218 cm (86 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Inbuilt Box Speakers

Looking for a cinematic experience right in your living room? The MOTOROLA EnvisionX 86-inch Ultra HD Smart TV is here to transform your viewing experience. With its inbuilt box speakers, enjoy immersive sound quality that complements the stunning visual display. Its Android TV capabilities provide seamless access to various streaming platforms, making it a complete entertainment package for your home.

Specifications of MOTOROLA EnvisionX 218 cm (86 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Inbuilt Box Speakers:

86-inch screen size for an immersive viewing experience

Ultra HD 4K resolution for crisp and detailed visuals

Inbuilt box speakers for high-quality, immersive sound

Smart Android TV platform for easy access to various streaming services

User-friendly interface for a seamless entertainment experience

3: Whirlpool 11 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey

Looking for a robust washing machine to handle your laundry load effortlessly? The Whirlpool 11 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is the perfect solution. Its large capacity is ideal for big families, while its semi-automatic functionality ensures efficient cleaning. The machine's Graphite Grey finish adds a touch of sophistication to your laundry area.

Specifications of Whirlpool 11 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey:

11 kg capacity suitable for large laundry loads

Semi-automatic operation for convenient use

Top load design for easy loading and unloading

Graphite Grey finish for a modern and elegant look

4: SAMSUNG Crystal Vision 4K iSmart with Voice Assistant 163 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV 2023 Edition

Upgrade your entertainment setup with the SAMSUNG Crystal Vision 65-inch 4K iSmart TV. Its ultra-high definition display combined with smart features like voice assistant and video calling capability makes it a must-have for tech-savvy homes. The IOT sensors for light and camera add an innovative touch, providing a seamless and immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Crystal Vision 4K iSmart Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV 2023 Edition:

65-inch Ultra HD 4K screen for crystal-clear visuals

Smart Tizen TV platform for easy access to various content

Voice assistant for hands-free operation

Video calling feature for convenient communication

IOT sensors for light and camera for added convenience and functionality

5: LG 8 kg 5 Star with Smart Inverter Technology, TurboDrum and Smart Diagnosis Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Silver

Efficiency and convenience come together in the LG 8 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. Its Smart Inverter Technology ensures energy-saving operations, while the TurboDrum feature provides powerful yet gentle washing performance. With its Smart Diagnosis capability, any potential issues can be resolved quickly, ensuring a seamless laundry experience.

Specifications of LG 8 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Silver:

8 kg capacity suitable for medium-sized households

5-star energy rating for cost-effective and efficient use

Smart Inverter Technology for energy-efficient operation

TurboDrum for powerful and gentle washing performance

Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting and maintenance

6: Pigeon Acer plus Induction Cooktop

Upgrade your cooking experience with the Pigeon Acer Plus Induction Cooktop. Its sleek black design and touch panel controls add a modern touch to your kitchen. With its efficient heating capabilities and user-friendly controls, cooking becomes a hassle-free and enjoyable experience. The cooktop's compact size makes it a perfect fit for kitchens with limited counter space.

Specifications of Pigeon Acer plus Induction Cooktop:

Sleek black design with a touch panel for a modern look and easy operation

Efficient heating for quick and uniform cooking

User-friendly controls for hassle-free cooking experience

Compact size suitable for kitchens with limited space

7: Mi A series 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Google TV 2023 Edition with FHD, Dolby Audio, DTS: HD, DTS Virtual: X, Vivid Picture Engine

Elevate your entertainment with the Mi A series 40-inch Full HD LED Smart Google TV. Its FHD display, combined with Dolby Audio and DTS technologies, delivers an immersive audio-visual experience. The Vivid Picture Engine further enhances the display quality, ensuring every detail comes to life on the screen. With its Google TV integration, enjoy a seamless and user-friendly interface for all your favourite content.

Specifications of Mi A series 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Google TV:

40-inch Full HD display for crisp and detailed visuals

Dolby Audio and DTS technologies for immersive sound quality

Vivid Picture Engine for enhanced display quality

Google TV integration for easy access to a wide range of content

8: Haier 602 L Frost Free Side by Side Convertible Refrigerator

Upgrade your kitchen with the Haier 602 L Frost Free Side by Side Convertible Refrigerator. Its spacious design and customizable storage options make it perfect for large families or households that require ample food storage. The Frost Free technology ensures hassle-free maintenance, while the side-by-side design adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.

Specifications of Haier 602 L Frost Free Side by Side Convertible Refrigerator:

602 L capacity suitable for large families and households

Frost Free technology for hassle-free maintenance

Side by side design for a sophisticated and elegant look

Customizable storage options for convenient organisation

9: Thomson Phoenix 108 cm (43 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV Dolby Vision & Atmos

Transform your home entertainment setup with the Thomson Phoenix 43-inch QLED Ultra HD Smart TV. Its QLED display technology delivers vibrant and lifelike colours, ensuring a truly immersive viewing experience. With Dolby Vision and Atmos, enjoy an audio-visual experience that brings movies and shows to life, making every moment on the screen captivating and engaging.

Specifications of Thomson Phoenix 108 cm (43 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV Dolby Vision & Atmos:

43-inch QLED display for vibrant and lifelike colours

Dolby Vision and Atmos for an immersive audio-visual experience

Smart Google TV integration for easy access to various content

10: BAJAJ 410570 GX 1 500 W Juicer Mixer Grinder (3 Jars, Blue)

Simplify your kitchen tasks with the BAJAJ GX 1 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder. Its powerful motor and sharp blades make grinding and juicing effortless. With its three versatile jars, prepare a variety of dishes with ease. The stylish blue design adds a pop of colour to your kitchen, making it both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Specifications of BAJAJ 410570 GX 1 500 W Juicer Mixer Grinder (3 Jars, Blue):

500W motor for powerful and efficient performance

Sharp blades for effective grinding and juicing

Three versatile jars for a variety of cooking tasks

Stylish blue design for an attractive addition to your kitchen

11: Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC - White

Looking for an AC that strikes the perfect balance between efficient cooling and energy savings? The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC is the solution. With its 5-star energy rating and inverter technology, it ensures you stay cool while keeping electricity bills in check. The white colour adds a touch of elegance to any room, making it a perfect addition to your home.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC - White:

1.5-ton capacity suitable for medium-sized rooms

5-star energy rating for efficient and cost-effective cooling

Inverter technology for energy-efficient operation

White colour for an elegant and sleek appearance

Pros and cons

Product Pros Cons Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC - White Efficient cooling, Durable build, Anti-microbial filter Costly installation, Requires regular maintenance MOTOROLA EnvisionX 86-inch Ultra HD Smart TV Immersive viewing experience, Inbuilt box speakers, Access to various streaming services Bulky design, High power consumption Whirlpool 11 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey Large capacity, Graphite Grey finish, Cost-effective Manual effort required, Noisy operation SAMSUNG Crystal Vision 65-inch 4K iSmart TV Crystal-clear visuals, Video calling feature, IOT sensors for added convenience Expensive, Complex setup for additional features LG 8 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Silver Energy-efficient operation, Powerful yet gentle washing, Easy troubleshooting Expensive maintenance, Limited wash programs Pigeon Acer Plus Induction Cooktop Sleek design, Efficient heating, User-friendly controls Requires compatible cookware, Limited cooking surface Mi A series 40-inch Full HD LED Smart Google TV Crisp visuals, Immersive audio experience, Easy access to content Limited app compatibility, Fragile screen Haier 602 L Frost Free Side by Side Convertible Refrigerator Spacious design, Customizable storage options, Frost-free technology High energy consumption, Expensive repairs Thomson Phoenix 43-inch QLED Ultra HD Smart TV Vibrant colours, Immersive audio-visual experience, Easy access to content Limited screen size options, Average build quality BAJAJ GX 1 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder (3 Jars, Blue) Powerful motor, Versatile jars, Stylish design Noisy operation, Difficult to clean thoroughly Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC - White Energy-efficient cooling, Sleek design, Quiet operation Costly repairs, Limited service centres





Best value for money:

Looking for an appliance that offers the best value for money? The Whirlpool 11 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine in Grey is the answer. With its large capacity, semi-automatic functionality, and stylish Graphite Grey finish, it offers exceptional performance at an affordable price. Its robust build ensures long-term durability, making it a wise investment for your household's laundry needs. Get superior quality and efficiency without breaking the bank.

Best deal:

Looking for the ultimate steal? The Haier 602 L Frost Free Side by Side Convertible Refrigerator in Black Steel is currently offering an incredible discount during the Flipkart Sale 2023. With its spacious design, frost-free technology, and customizable storage options, it is a must-have for large families seeking efficient food storage. Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your kitchen at an unbeatable price. Grab it now before the discount ends!



