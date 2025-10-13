Flipkart sold Nothing Phone 3 at 27,000 but it left buyers furious: Here’s what happened

Nothing Phone 3 launched at ₹79,999 in India for the 12GB plus 256GB model, and you had to pay even more for the 512GB variant. This price was met with a lot of backlash when the phone launched, but soon after, Nothing announced a discount wherein the phone would be available for much less during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. If you exchanged your Nothing Phone 1 or Phone 2, you could get it for ₹35,000. And if you simply entered your IMEI, it was available at ₹44,999. For everyone else, the price was set at ₹59,999. Nothing Phone 3 retails for ₹ 79,999 in India.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Many ended up buying it, but the problem arose a few days ago, when the phone dropped to as low as ₹27,000 without exchanging any Nothing Phone 1 or 2, just the Nothing Phone 3 for ₹27,000 after card offers. Here's the full story.

Nothing Phone 3 for ₹ 27,000: What really happened?

Flipkart's current Diwali sale is underway, giving people another chance to buy electronic devices and more for much less if they missed the original Big Billion Days sale. During the sale, the Nothing Phone 3 was listed for almost 66% less than its MRP of ₹80,000, around ₹26,000 to ₹27,000.

Many people were able to order it, but later, many orders were cancelled, with Flipkart informing customers that the product had been “listed incorrectly by the seller.” At the same time, areas that had Flipkart Minute Service got access to the phone at that price because it was delivered quickly, leaving no chance for cancellation.

Social media is full of users saying that their orders were cancelled without consent. They claim that the price reflected a valid bank discount offer.

It also boils down to frustration with Nothing for offering the Nothing Phone 3 for so low a price, as many had bought the phone earlier at much higher prices. Those who exchanged their Nothing Phone 1 or Phone 2 to get the Nothing Phone 3 for ₹35,000 are especially upset, as the company later offered the same price, or even lower, without requiring any exchange, making them feel they gave up their older devices for nothing.

