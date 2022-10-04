Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale begins. Check deals on Apple iPhones, Google Pixel 6A
Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale has come with big discounts on selection of products including compelling offers on mid-range smartphones.
Huge discounts are being offered throughout this holiday season on e-commerce websites. From today onwards, Flipkart has come with Big Dussehra Sale offering big discounts on premium smartphones, including the iPhone. The sale will go live for non-plus users on October 5.
Offers on iPhone
After the bank offers and discounts, the Apple iPhone 11 is on sale for a discounted price of ₹34,490. Currently, it is available on Flipkart for ₹41,990. The price of the iPhone 13 is also reduced to ₹57,240. On the Flipkart website, the smartphone with 128 GB storage capacity is priced at ₹59,990.
The iPhone has a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and is powered by an A15 Bionic chip.
The Apple iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, is available for purchase for a reduced cost of ₹35,990 while the iPhone 12 Pro is selling at ₹97,240.
Offers on mid-range smartphones
The price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G starts at ₹32,999 in the ongoing sale. Samsung created the “Fan Edition” or FE series with the goal of providing users with flagship-quality smartphone features at mid-range costs.
If you want to buy another mid-range smartphone, then the Google Pixel 6a also has an offer on it. Its base version can be acquired for ₹28,999 during the sale after exchange discounts and bank incentives. The phone has a 12MP dual back camera configuration and is powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset.
In the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is offered at a discounted price of ₹29,499. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is available for purchase starting at ₹41,499 though. The price of the Vivo V25 Pro 5G starts at ₹32,499.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics