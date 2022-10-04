Home / Technology / Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale begins. Check deals on Apple iPhones, Google Pixel 6A

Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale begins. Check deals on Apple iPhones, Google Pixel 6A

Published on Oct 04, 2022 01:49 PM IST

Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale has come with big discounts on selection of products including compelling offers on mid-range smartphones.

In Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G starts at 32,999 in the ongoing sale.(Samsung)
Huge discounts are being offered throughout this holiday season on e-commerce websites. From today onwards, Flipkart has come with Big Dussehra Sale offering big discounts on premium smartphones, including the iPhone. The sale will go live for non-plus users on October 5.

Offers on iPhone

After the bank offers and discounts, the Apple iPhone 11 is on sale for a discounted price of 34,490. Currently, it is available on Flipkart for 41,990. The price of the iPhone 13 is also reduced to 57,240. On the Flipkart website, the smartphone with 128 GB storage capacity is priced at 59,990.

The iPhone has a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and is powered by an A15 Bionic chip.

The Apple iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, is available for purchase for a reduced cost of 35,990 while the iPhone 12 Pro is selling at 97,240.

Offers on mid-range smartphones

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G starts at 32,999 in the ongoing sale. Samsung created the “Fan Edition” or FE series with the goal of providing users with flagship-quality smartphone features at mid-range costs.

If you want to buy another mid-range smartphone, then the Google Pixel 6a also has an offer on it. Its base version can be acquired for 28,999 during the sale after exchange discounts and bank incentives. The phone has a 12MP dual back camera configuration and is powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset.

In the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is offered at a discounted price of 29,499. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is available for purchase starting at 41,499 though. The price of the Vivo V25 Pro 5G starts at 32,499.

