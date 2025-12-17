Fooled twice! How an easy money promise turned into 75 lakh loss for this man

Online scams involving fake investments and betting are becoming increasingly prevalent. In a recent case, a 32-year-old man from Hyderabad reportedly lost ₹75 lakh to an online betting scam. Shockingly, the victim fell prey to similar fraudulent schemes twice. The peculiar part, the scam unfolded over several years and is not a recent incident. Here is what happened. Online investment scams lure victims by promising them big returns.(Pexels)

Scammers earned trust and then struck the final blow

As per a report by NDTV, the man, whose identity has not been revealed, started with online cricket betting, Teen Patti, and casino games after receiving a message online. These games came with the promise of easy money, and one of them was called the Five Star Cricket Aviator Flight Game. The report adds that the man was initially asked to invest ₹10,000, after which he received a small profit.

This, of course, is a common tactic used by scammers to earn the victim’s trust. Later, the man deposited ₹10 lakh by transferring money to various bank accounts. Eventually, he lost the money and stopped participating, but the ordeal did not end there.

In 2022, the man received a similar message from the same group of people. They managed to fool him again and convinced him to invest more money in another betting app under a different betting establishment, albeit with a much lower entry amount. Once again, the man trusted them. Eventually, between 2021 and 2025, he invested a total sum of ₹75 lakh through various payment modes and ended up losing all of it.

Online investment and betting scams: Key details

What you must remember is that, as a general rule of thumb, if an offer seems too good to be true, it usually is, especially in cases involving betting and similar apps. Scammers often promise easy and quick returns with minimal tasks and small investments. They also build trust by returning a small amount of money initially, making the scheme appear genuine. However, this is merely a tactic to manipulate people into investing larger sums, which are eventually siphoned off.

Another important point to remember is to always refrain from sharing personal information, especially banking details. If you receive an anonymous message from someone who cannot verify their identity, it is a major red flag and should be avoided. And if you do come across a scam or get involved without realising it, you should report it to the authorities immediately.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 LATEST Price