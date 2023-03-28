For edited messages, WhatsApp developing ‘dedicated alert’: Report

In November last year, WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo reported that the Meta-owned platform was developing an ‘edit’ feature with which users would be able make changes to WhatsApp messages after these are sent, and get up to fifteen minutes to do so. Now, in an update to that, the website said on Monday that the instant messaging service was working on a ‘ dedicated alert’ that would inform the users that the message they are seeing is an edited version of the original one. Representational Image

This screenshot uploaded by WABetaInfo shows how this alert would work:

This screenshot shows how the 'alert' would work

As seen above, people would see a caption saying ‘This message was edited for everyone on this chat on the latest version of WhatsApp.’ And, as the caption says, the ability would work only for those users who have updated their WhatsApp account to the latest available version. It is, however, not known what would happen to edited messages sent to those using an old version.

How would the edit feature benefit users?

As per WABetaInfo, thanks to this feature, people would be able to correct their mistakes easily and quickly without sending an additional message.

When would the edit feature be available?

The ability to edit messages continues to be under development, and will be released in a future update of the app.

