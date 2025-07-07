Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 announced: How to register, dates, prize pool and eligibility

Free Fire tournament registration 2025: After a three-year pause, Garena is set to bring competitive Free Fire Max esports back to India. The company has announced the TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 (TEZ FFMIC), and it will mark the first major Free Fire tournament in the country since the original game was banned in 2022. Although the original Free Fire will remain blocked due to security issues, the Free Fire Max version will take centre stage, which will offer the players a new competitive platform with improved graphics and gameplay. The TEZ FFMIC tournament will feature a prize pool of Rs. 1 crore. Let’s take a closer look at how to register, game format, eligibility and more. Garena is bringing back Free Fire Max esports in India with the TEZ India Cup 2025 after a long gap.(Garena)

How to Register for TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup 2025

Registration for the TEZ FFMIC will open on July 7, 2025. Interested players can sign up either through the game’s interface or through Garena’s official channels. Teams must ensure all members meet the eligibility requirements before registering.

Also read: Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

Free Fire Tournament Registration 2025: Tournament Schedule

Garena has outlined a clear timeline for the TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup, which will progress through multiple stages:

In-Game Qualifiers: July 13, 2025

Online Qualifiers: July 26 to August 3, 2025

League Stage: August 22 to September 14, 2025

Grand Finals: September 27 to 28, 2025

In the first round, the top 48 teams from the in-game phase will move on to the Online Qualifiers. These teams will compete in up to 12 matches. The top 8 performers from that round will then enter the League Stage and progress toward the Grand Finals.

Also read: Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know

TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup 2025: Player Eligibility

All players aiming to participate must meet specific in-game qualifications. Each team member must hold at least a Diamond 1 rank and have achieved Level 40. These requirements are designed to ensure that only skilled and active players take part in the competition.

Also read: Apple Arcade to add UNO: Arcade edition, What the Car? and more in June game lineup

Free Fire Ban: India Return

Free Fire was among several apps banned in India in 2022 due to concerns about data security and links to overseas entities like China. Although discussions around relaunching the game began in 2023, the original version has remained unavailable. In contrast, Free Fire Max, which offers technical upgrades and runs separately, has remained operational. Garena is now using this version as the platform for its re-entry into the Indian esports scene.