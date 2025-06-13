Fujifilm X-HF1 camera with vertical shooting support launched in India

Fujifilm has expanded its X Series camera portfolio with the launch of the Fujifilm X-HF1 camera in India. The Fujifilm X-HF1, also referred to as X half, draws inspiration from half-frame film cameras. It supports vertical shooting and includes digital tools such as film simulations and image combination features, which aim to combine the essence of analogue photography with the convenience of modern digital technology. Fujifilm has launched the X-HF1 camera in India with vertical shooting, film simulations, and creative image features.(Fujifilm)

Fujifilm X-HF1 Camera: Design and Key Features

The Fujifilm X-HF1 weighs 240 grams and features a rear LCD screen with a 3:4 aspect ratio, optimised for vertical photo and video capture. It also comes with an optical viewfinder, designed to replicate the experience of using a traditional film camera. The compact form factor supports easy handling for on-the-go shooting.

One of the unique features of this camera is its 2-in-1 mode, which allows users to merge two vertical photos or videos into a single composition. This editing can be performed directly on the camera or through the accompanying X half mobile app. The app provides options to adjust the dividing line between the images or swap their positions for creative results.

Fujifilm X-HF1 Camera: Sensor and Lens Details

The Fujifilm X-HF1 camera includes a 1-inch back-illuminated sensor paired with a 32mm F2.8 prime lens, equivalent to 35mm in full-frame terms. The camera supports 13 different film simulations, including REALA ACE. It also introduces three new filters: Light Leak, Halation, and Expired Film. Additionally, users can apply a Grain Effect to add a textured look to their photos. A Date Stamp feature allows the inclusion of shooting dates on the lower right corner of images and videos.

Film Camera Mode

The X-HF1 offers a Film Camera Mode that mimics traditional film shooting. Users can select a film simulation and specify the number of shots. Images remain hidden until all shots are taken, and after each shot, the frame advance lever must be manually wound. Once a roll is completed, photos can be processed and shared through the X half app.

Fujifilm X-HF1 Camera: Pricing and Availability

The Fujifilm X-HF1 comes in three colour options: Black, Charcoal Silver, and Silver. The camera is priced at Rs. 76,999 in India but is available on Amazon.in at a discounted price of Rs. 69,999.