Full-fibre broadband reaches nearly 70% of UK homes – Ofcom
The telecoms regulator has published its latest Connected Nations report looking at the state of the connectivity market across the UK.
More than 20 million UK homes can now access full-fibre broadband, according to Ofcom’s latest figures. The telecoms regulator’s latest Connected Nations report said that 69% of UK homes now have access to full-fibre broadband, up from 57% in September last year. Using fibre-optic cables all the way to the home, instead of traditional copper lines, makes full-fibre broadband faster and more reliable, as well as providing the potential to deliver gigabit-capable speeds. Ofcom said the latest figures suggest that the Government’s target of having 85% of the UK covered by a gigabit-capable broadband connection by 2025 is likely to be reached. However, the figures showed that a gap still existed between the number of homes able to access a full-fibre connection and those actually taking up such services. Ofcom’s figures showed sign-up numbers had risen from 28% to 35% – equal to around 7.5 million homes – with take-up of full fibre notably higher in rural areas. Amid this uptick in people moving to higher-speed broadband packages, Ofcom said the UK’s average maximum download speed has risen from 170Mbit/s to 223Mbit/s in 2024. Natalie Black, Ofcom’s networks and communications group director, said: “It’s a record-breaking year for broadband in the UK, as the rollout of full fibre continues to steam ahead. “Whether you’re running a business, streaming your favourite programmes, or doing Christmas shopping online, it’s more likely than ever that you’ll be able to benefit from a fast and reliable broadband connection.” Elsewhere, the report showed that the availability of mobile 5G continues to grow, and now accounts for more than a fifth of all monthly mobile data traffic in the UK. The study also noted a sharp rise in the uptake of satellite-based broadband. Ofcom’s report said that in 2024, connections through Elon Musk’s Starlink reached 87,000 – mostly in rural areas – more than double the 42,000 connections in 2023.
