Gaganyaan first test flight tomorrow. Where to watch live?

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will on Saturday carry out the first test flight for its ambitious Gaganyaan mission. The maiden Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) will demonstrate the performance of the Crew Escape System (CES), as per the national space agency. First crew module for Gaganyaan test flight takes shape. (Image courtesy: ISRO)

Like with all ISRO launches, the Gaganyaan test flight too will take off from the agency's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, and will be broadcast live on multiple platforms.

Where to watch live?

The space body will livestream the exercise on its official website (isro.gov.in), YouTube channel, and Facebook page. Doordarshan, the national broadcaster, will also stream the event live. The YouTube player is embedded here as well:

Time

According to ISRO, the live broadcast will begin at 7:30 am on the launch day.

Gaganyaan

The Gaganyaan project will demonstrate human spaceflight capability, doing so by taking a 3-member crew to an orbit of 400 kilometres on a mission that will last three days, and then bring the crew back safely, with the landing set to take place in Indian sea waters.

The crew will be transported to the orbit on an LVM3 rocket, a vehicle that consists of solid, liquid, and cryogenic stages.

In a review meeting earlier this week, prime minister Narendra Modi was informed that as many as 20 major tests – including three unmanned flights – are planned for the project.

The meeting affirmed a 2025 launch for Gaganyaan.

