Galaxy AI will remain free, but Samsung’s wording hints at something different

At its July Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, Samsung was quick to reassure users that its Galaxy AI platform, the suite of artificial intelligence tools powering many of its latest devices, will continue to be free of charge. But the language used during the keynote has raised eyebrows, with some analysts suggesting the company is still laying the groundwork for a future AI subscription model. During the event, Samsung stated it has “no plans to charge for Galaxy AI experiences that are provided by default.”

As AI features become a selling point across devices, from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, to the new Galaxy Watch 8, the cost of running these advanced services is bound to rise. Samsung, like its competitors, knows this. Tech giants like Google and OpenAI already charge for premium AI access, and Samsung has reportedly held internal discussions on monetising Galaxy AI.

To clarify, Samsung later reiterated that it currently has no plans to charge for any Galaxy AI features. This lines up with its earlier commitment that Galaxy AI would remain free on supported devices until the end of 2025. Features powered by third-party providers, however, may be subject to different terms.

Among the most popular Galaxy AI tools are Live Translate for calls, Note Assist, and Generative Edit for photos, all of which currently ship free with Samsung’s flagship models. But with the increasing compute costs associated with on-device and cloud-based AI, it remains unclear whether Samsung can sustain that promise beyond 2025.

It’s also worth noting that Samsung is offering hefty pre-order bonuses for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. That could be an attempt to lock in early adopters before any AI-related policy changes take effect.

For now, Galaxy AI remains free. But Samsung’s careful phrasing and industry trends suggest that the era of free generative AI on smartphones might not last forever.