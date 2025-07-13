Galaxy S26 Ultra: This is Samsung’s new OLED display tech to beat iPhone 17 Pro Max

Samsung is preparing to introduce new technology that could change the display experience on its upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. As the company wraps up its current flagship releases, early reports reveal that the next-generation model may feature a significant upgrade to its screen, which will focus on improving colour accuracy, brightness, and power efficiency. Samsung could upgrade the Galaxy S26 Ultra display with new CoE OLED tech for better performance.(HT)

What Is CoE OLED Technology?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to adopt a new type of OLED display known as CoE OLED, which stands for Colour-on-Emitter OLED. This technology will change the traditional display design by integrating the colour filter directly onto the light-emitting layer of the screen, according to the Android Headlines report. Typically, in standard OLED panels, the colour filters and light-emitting layers are separate, which can cause some loss of light and reduce overall display performance.

By combining these layers, CoE OLED improves how light passes through the display. This results in higher light extraction efficiency, meaning the screen can produce brighter images without using more power. For users, this could translate into a screen that remains clear and visible even under bright sunlight while helping to extend the phone’s battery life.

CoE OLED Display May Redefine Screen Design

The new technology also promises to expand the colour range that the screen can display. With colour filters positioned closer to the light source, the screen can deliver more accurate and vivid colours. This means the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer a more realistic and immersive viewing experience across different types of content.

Furthermore, according to the tipster Ice Universe, Samsung might also include a “depolarizer” component in the display. This element works by reducing internal reflections within the screen, which can improve contrast and sharpness, further enhancing image clarity.

If Samsung successfully integrates CoE OLED and depolarizer technology into the Galaxy S26 Ultra, users can expect a display that offers brighter visuals, richer colours, and better battery efficiency. With the Galaxy S26 Ultra still months away, more details are expected to emerge in the coming weeks. For now, the focus remains on whether Samsung will include CoE OLED and other advanced screen technologies in its next flagship release.