Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s thinnest flip yet, here’s what we know

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 is already grabbing attention for its larger outer display, but now there’s fresh buzz around a possible major design refinement, a thinner profile. A new leaked image shared in Evan Blass’s latest newsletter hints at a sleeker, more compact design than its predecessor. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is will be launched in coming weeks.(Samsung)

A Thinner Fold?

The image doesn’t reveal much at first glance, we see the much-rumoured larger cover display and a new blue colour option. However, keen observers have spotted a subtle but telling change: the device looks noticeably slimmer when compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

One clue lies in the SIM tray. Comparing its position and the frame space above and below it, the Flip 7 seems to have a more compressed vertical profile. Unless Samsung has oddly thickened the SIM tray, this could suggest a thinner chassis, a welcome change for fans of foldables seeking better pocketability.

Conflicting Numbers

While the visual cue is compelling, it contradicts earlier leaks. Previous reports have suggested the unfolded thickness remains unchanged at 6.84mm, identical to the Flip 6. However, the new report from Setsuna Digital on Weibo claims that the folded thickness will shrink to 13.7mm, a meaningful reduction that would improve usability and portability.

Why It Matters

Foldable phones, especially flip-style ones, haven’t focused much on reducing folded thickness, unlike their book-style counterparts. A slimmer Galaxy Z Flip 7 could improve ergonomics and make it more appealing for mainstream users, especially as competition heats up in the compact foldable space.

It’s too early to say with certainty if the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will indeed be thinner, but if the leaked visual and Weibo reports are accurate, this could be one of the most significant design upgrades yet for Samsung’s flip series. More concrete details should emerge as we approach the device’s launch in the coming weeks.