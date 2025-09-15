Gemini Nano Banana red saree AI image: Turn images into Bollywood vintage vibe...

Gemini Nano Banana red saree AI image: Gemini’s new Nano Banana feature is turning heads on social media as it brings vintage elegance to the digital age. In recent days, Instagram and X app users have been sharing AI-generated vintage portraits in a red saree, creating much hype. With the new Gemini app AI image generation feature, people have been spamming the social media feed with 90’s Bollywood-style retro-style portraits. Therefore, if you also want to join the trend and create aesthetically pleasing portraits, but do not know how, then we have got you covered. Here is the step-by-step guide along with 5 prompts to use to create a Vintage red saree AI image using the Gemini app. Here’s how you can create a vintage AI saree image using Gemini’s Nano Banana feature.(Gemini AI generated)

Gemini Nano Banana red saree AI image: What started the Gemini AI saree image trend?

On August 26, Google rolled out the Nano Banana AI image generation tool to the Gemini app, giving opportunities to create different portrait styles like retro images, 90’s Bollywood images in red saree, 3D-style figurine, and much more. Not only can users convert images into different styles, but they can also make innovative edits to the image with the help of AI.

Now, soon after the release, this feature instantly started to get trending on social media platforms with people sharing vintage-style images in sarees. Users just have to provide the right prompt to Gemini Nano Banana to get started. Here’s a step-by-step guide to creating AI images on Gemini.

Gemini Nano Banana red saree AI image: How to create AI red saree image on Gemini app

Step 1: Go to the Google Gemini app or Google AI Studio.



Step 2: Select the Nano Banana image option

Step 3: Upload a high-resolution image of yourself from the Plus icon placed right beside the text bar.

Step 4: Enter a specific prompt highlighting a Vintage or Bollywood-style portrait, mentioning wearing a saree in a specific colour like red or black. Explain the background, lighting, and other cinematic styles for the desired results.

Step 5: Now send the prompt, and Gemini will take a few seconds to analyse the prompt and generate the AI image.

Step 6: Once it's generated, make sure to save or download the AI image on your device.

Top 3 prompts to use to create Gemini AI saree vintage images

1. Transform the person in the image into a 90’s Bollywood actress in a red chiffon saree with wavy open hair. Fill the background with a warm tone that showcases glowing sunset light for a dramatic look.

2. Turn the uploaded photo into a cinematic 90s Bollywood rain sequence. The subject wears a dark saree, drenched and glistening, with dramatic rain falling in the background. Lighting is moody and romantic, capturing monsoon nostalgia.

3. Turn this person into a 90s retro-inspired portrait wearing a shimmering black chiffon saree. The background is a deep wall with dramatic shadows, lit by golden-hour tones. Expression is calm yet mysterious, evoking old Bollywood posters.

