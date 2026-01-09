Gmail users can now access Gemini 3 AI tools for free: Here’s how

Google is expanding access to its AI features in Gmail by making some tools powered by its Gemini 3 technology free for all users. Previously, features like AI Overviews, Smart Replies, and Help Me Write were limited to subscribers of Google AI Plus or Ultra. Starting now, users can take advantage of these tools without paying for a subscription. Google is making some Gemini 3 AI tools available for free in Gmail to help users manage their emails.(Pexels)

AI Tools to Manage Your Inbox

The AI Inbox feature helps users manage their email more efficiently by filtering clutter and providing a quick summary of important messages. It can also condense long “Reply to All” chains, saving users time and effort. Help Me Write allows users to give Gemini prompts for drafting emails, which the AI then completes. Users can also fine-tune parts of the generated messages to match their needs. Suggested Replies, an upgraded version of Smart Replies, creates context-aware responses that reflect the user’s writing style and the conversation’s tone.

Availability

Initially, these updates will roll out to Gmail users in the United States in English, with a wider rollout in other regions and languages planned over the coming months.

Google first introduced Gemini integration in Gmail last year, enabling users to search messages, draft emails from prompts, check grammar, and generate custom responses. The new Suggested Replies feature builds on this by offering one-click responses based on the context of ongoing email threads. The company has also improved its grammar-checking tool to make emails clearer and more concise.

The release comes amid a surge in AI adoption and valuation across the tech sector. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, surpassed Apple in market capitalisation on Wednesday for the first time since 2019, driven by strong investor confidence in AI growth. Meanwhile, OpenAI reached a private valuation of $500 billion last year, and Anthropic reported a $350 billion valuation in a recent funding round.

In short, by making Gemini 3 tools accessible to all Gmail users, Google aims to bring AI-powered efficiency to a broader audience, which might help users manage email faster and communicate more effectively.