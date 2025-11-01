Goodbye Cosmic Orange! iPhone 18 Pro to come in three all-new colours, report claims

Apple may be planning a bold new colour palette for its next flagship lineup. According to a new leak from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro could arrive in three new finishes, brown, purple, and burgundy, marking a shift towards warmer, more expressive tones in Apple’s premium range. Apple’s decision to drop traditional dark tones has already sparked debate.(9to5Mac)

A colourful evolution for the ‘Pro’ lineup

The iPhone 17 Pro already broke tradition by offering cosmic orange, a bright metallic shade unlike anything seen on earlier Pro models. It replaced Apple’s long-running neutral finishes such as space black and graphite, adding a splash of personality to its premium line. The success of that move appears to have encouraged Apple to experiment further.

As per the report, internal colour descriptions translate roughly to “coffee brown,” “purple,” and “wine red.” While translations vary across services, all suggest rich, warm shades that stand apart from the minimalist palette Apple is known for. Interestingly, the post also claims that black may again be missing from next year’s Pro lineup, a surprising move given its enduring popularity among iPhone loyalists.

A mixed reaction among fans

Apple’s decision to drop traditional dark tones has already sparked debate. While the deep blue iPhone 17 Pro offers a near-black alternative, many fans have voiced disappointment over the lack of a true dark finish. If the new colour leak holds true, 2026 could be another year where Apple prioritises bolder aesthetics over classic options.

Too early to call

It’s worth noting that these details are far from confirmed. Apple is likely still testing and prototyping colour options for the iPhone 18 series, and plans could easily change before launch. Still, such early reports often provide hints about Apple’s design direction months ahead of official announcements.

With the iPhone 18 lineup expected to debut in September 2026, more credible leaks will likely surface as production ramps up. For now, Apple enthusiasts can only speculate, and perhaps keep admiring the striking cosmic orange finish that set this colourful trend in motion.