‘My phone goes to Delhi, not Beijing’: US Senator’s China trust jab and big praise for India

"When I travel to China, this phone does not go to Beijing with me. It stays on my desk in Washington DC. When I travel to Delhi or anywhere in India, this one is with me," Daines, Republican Senator from Montana , said while speaking at the Summit where he was reportedly presented with the USISPF Public Service Award for his efforts towards cementing bilateral relations.

Elaborating on his opinion on the trust factor towards India and China, Daines said when he travels to Beijing, his phone does not go with him.

Daines, at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit held in Washington on Tuesday, said India, in partnership with the United States, stands as the unique nation equipped to rival the dimension and proportions of China's innovation network, describing the bilateral ties as crucial not just for the two democracies but for the global community.

US Republican Senator Steve Daines used his phone as an example to highlight his trust in India over China , saying he carries it with him when travelling to Delhi but leaves it behind when visiting Beijing.

'India only country to match China in…' Washington needs to adopt a more strategic approach regarding India's role while countering the geopolitical challenge presented by China, Daines said during a conversation with Raj Subramaniam, the President and CEO of FedEx.

"We need a high-trust counterpoint as we think about what's going on with China," he said.

Daines said while the United States cannot completely break ties with China, it must prioritise de-risking its operations while simultaneously creating dependable strategic alliances.

"We can't disengage from China. We need to engage, we need to de-risk," he was quoted as saying, adding that, "But it begs the question, so what are we gonna do proactively as we think about strategic partnerships and opportunities?"

The Senator acknowledged the importance of the integrated talent pool of India and said the United States provides the necessary scale to compete on the global stage.

He described India as the only country in the world that can match the scale of China's innovation ecosystem. "There's only one country in the world that can match the size and scale of China's innovation ecosystem, and it's India working with the United States…the only hope we have thinking about globally to compete with that, to build the scale is gonna be India plus the United States," he said.

The lawmaker, who has travelled extensively across Asia, emphasised that direct personal diplomacy remains vital for shaping impactful foreign policy.

"Nothing beats visiting and spending time with the people," he remarked, underscoring that mutual trust serves as the core foundation of the India-US equation.

Daines noted that though Washington frequently deliberates on the China challenge, it has stopped short of formulating a concrete strategy regarding the specific alliances that require reinforcement.

"We talk a lot here in Washington about the challenge with China, but not really have thought through a strategy for, okay, what do we need to do going forward? What relationship need to strengthen here as that counterbalance," he said.