Google AI Edge Gallery brings offline LLM to your smartphone: Quick setup guide

AI Edge Gallery is an experimental open-source app from Google to enable on-device generative AI capabilities. It enables running AI models on smartphones without internet connectivity. This app leverages LLM models from Hugging Face and Google’s Gemma 3N to perform simple tasks like image analysis, code generation and AI conversation. Let's see how you can install and use it on your Android smartphone. Run advanced AI models on your phone without internet using Google Edge Gallery.

Key features of Google AI Edge Gallery

AI Edge Gallery is in the alpha stage right now, but it still offers multiple features, from chatting with AI to creating code snippets.

No need for an internet connection for generating AI content; your data never leaves your phone.

Choose any language model that you like for generating content or comparing performance.

Ask Image: Share an image and ask questions about it. It identifies objects and can describe the scene.

Prompt Lab: Rewrite or summarise content without an internet connection. It can generate code snippets and supports multiple coding languages.

AI Chat: Converse with AI and get help with anything that you want.

Prerequisites for running LLM models on a smartphone

The app is only available for Android right now and can be downloaded from the GitHub page.

It requires AI-enabled chipsets paired with more than 6GB of RAM for optimal performance.

Expect crashes or freezes during operation because it is in the alpha stage right now.

Step-by-step guide

Download the AI Edge Gallery app from the GitHub repository. Sideload the app on your Android smartphone. Launch the app and select the Prompt Lab option. Select one of the models from the list and select Download and try. Now log in or sign up to Hugging Face to start downloading the model. Once downloaded, select the model and tap Try it. Here you can give your command to generate content or chat with the AI.

AI Edge Gallery is still in its early stages, but it already shows how powerful AI can work right on your phone without needing the internet. Give it a try and see what you can create offline.