Google AI Pro plan with Gemini 2.5 Pro model is free for students in India- Check eligibility

Google has announced a 1-year free AI Pro plan to students in India, as part of its special student offer. The Google AI Pro plan is originally priced at a whopping Rs. 19500 per year, making it one of the most expensive AI plans among competitors. However, students in India will be able to enjoy free access to powerful tools and capabilities such as Gemini 2.5 Pro, Veo 3, Deep Research, NotebookLM, and others. The Google AI Pro plan will be free for 1 year for these users. Register before September 15.(Google)

The Mountain View giant first announced its Google AI plans at its annual I/O event, which came under an umbrella for accessing Gemini AI models, cloud storage, video and image generation tools, and much more. While the company brings free usage of its Gemini AI Pro plan, Google has some strict eligibility criteria. Therefore, know if you can access to Google AI Pro plan for free.

Also read: OpenAI prepares to take on Google Chrome with AI-driven browser, launch expected in weeks

Students get Google AI Pro free for 1 year

Google announced a special student offer in India, where college students can get access to 1 year of free Google AI Pro Plan, which is priced at Rs. 19500. This free upgrade will give students access to the latest Gemini AI models, Veo 3 Fast, Deep Research, NotebookLM and 2 TB free storage. With access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, students can get help with their homework with step-by-step guidance, exam preparation with notes and practice tests, and writing help.

To register for the Google AI Pro Plan, students must be 18 years of age or older as part of its eligibility criteria. Furthermore, the student must be a resident of India, have a valid college email ID, a personal Google Account, and a Google Payments account. The last day to register for Google’s special student offer is September 15, 2025. However, it should be noted that this offer is not eligible for users who already have an active Google One subscription.

Also read: Gemini Live with camera now free for everyone, Veo 3 for AI Ultra and other reveals

Google AI Pro plan benefits

Here’s a detailed list of all the benefits students can enjoy with the free Google AI Pro Plan:

- Gemini app users can get access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro model and Deep Research. Users can also get limited access to Google’s video generation model, the Veo 3 Fast.

Users can use Google’s AI filmmaking tool and video generation tools like Flow with Veo 3 and Whisk with Veo 2 mode.

It is also bringing an upgraded limit for NotebookLM, which works as a research and writing assistant.

Google AI Pro plan users will also get Gemini integrated into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Chrome, and other Google apps.

Lastly, the subscription plan will offer 2TB of total storage for Photos, Drive and Gmail

Mobile Finder: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold LATEST specs, features, and price