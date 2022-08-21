Google Chrome vulnerable to hackers? Centre issues warning to users

Do you use Google Chrome web browser on your desktop? You should read this warning by the Narendra Modi government. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) under the ministry of electronics and information technology, has warned of multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for desktops.



In a warning of high severity rating, the computer response team has warned that multiple vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and security restriction bypass on the targeted system.

“These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to use after free in FedCM, SwiftShader, ANGLE, Blink, Sign-in Flow, Chrome OS Shell,” the CERT-IN warning stated.



The warning also mentioned vulnerabilities like Heap buffer overflow in downloads, insufficient validation of untrusted input in intents, insufficient policy enforcement in Cookies and inappropriate implementation in extensions API.



“A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending specially crafted request on the targeted system,” the warning added.



The Computer Emergency Response Team has asked the users to urgently update to Google Chrome version 104.0.5112.101 by click on this link.

Recently, CERT-IN had also warned Apple iOS, IpadiOS and MacOS users about a bug stating that the remote attacker could exploit vulnerabilities to provoke a victim into a specially designed file system.



The CERT-IN had also found vulnerabilities in CISCO software products which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code, information disclosure and cross site scripting attack on an affected system.

