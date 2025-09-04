Google in trouble? 55% of people now choose AI over search engines for tasks

Is Google’s dominance in online search under threat? A new survey suggests that generative AI tools are quickly becoming the preferred choice for millions of people who once relied on Google and Bing for answers to their queries. A new survey reveals over half of users now prefer AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini over Google, signaling a major shift in search habits.(Reuters/Representational Image)

According to the Future AI Sentiment Wave 3 report, 55% of U.S. respondents said they now use AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini instead of traditional search engines for certain tasks. In the UK, the figure is even higher at 62%. While Google remains a key player for verifying facts, the survey highlights a clear behavioural shift in how people are finding information online.

The biggest reason behind this move is personalisation. Users say AI feels more like a conversation where the answers are tailored, step-by-step, and easy to act on. Unlike search engines, which often display dozens of links and sponsored results, AI delivers a direct response in seconds. For many, this saves both time and effort.

What the survey says

The survey found that AI is now being used in six major areas that once belonged to Google:

Vacation planning

AI is fast becoming the new travel planner. Instead of scrolling through endless Google links, users are asking chatbots to design complete itineraries. With just a few prompts, tools like ChatGPT can suggest flight options, map out multi-day schedules, highlight kid-friendly attractions, and even recommend restaurants. The survey shows that people prefer AI for trip planning because it feels more personal and efficient.

Personalised fitness routines

AI is also stepping in as a virtual fitness coach. Users are turning to chatbots for schedules tailored to their goals, time constraints, and even injuries. The survey highlighted cases where people asked AI for detailed workout plans that fit seamlessly into busy routines

Gift suggestions

AI is emerging as a personal shopping assistant, especially when it comes to choosing gifts for loved ones or those tricky “hard-to-buy-for” people. Users can simply share details such as budget, occasion, and personality traits with a chatbot. In return, they get curated, thoughtful suggestions in seconds. The survey noted that many found AI’s recommendations far more meaningful than Google’s results.

Tech troubleshooting

From overheating phones to laptops that refuse to charge, users are increasingly bypassing Google searches and online forums in favour of AI-powered help. Chatbots provide clearer explanations and step-by-step solutions, often saving time that would otherwise be spent scrolling through scattered advice.

Product comparisons

AI is also taking over tasks that go beyond information search. Instead of Googling “how to write a professional email,” users now ask chatbots to generate drafts directly. From cover letters to workplace emails, AI can create ready-to-edit versions tailored to the user’s tone and context. Many people find this faster and more practical than searching for templates.

Email and message drafting

AI is increasingly being used as a writing partner. Instead of looking up tips on “how to write a professional email,” users now ask chatbots to generate complete drafts. From job applications to workplace communication, the responses are tailored to the tone and context requested. Many people also feed in their own drafts and let AI refine them

These examples show why users are moving away from Google for everyday needs. Generative AI is not only faster but also capable of adapting to individual requirements in a way that search engines currently struggle to match.

However, experts note that search engines still play a critical role in validating results and cross-checking accuracy. But the first stop for many people has already shifted. With tools like ChatGPT handling billions of prompts daily and companies integrating AI into phones and apps, this trend may only accelerate.

For Google, the only challenge ahead is to evolve quickly or risk losing relevance in areas where users demand speed, clarity, and personalisation.