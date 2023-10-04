News / Technology / Google introduces Pixel Watch 2 at 39,900 in India | Check features

Google introduces Pixel Watch 2 at 39,900 in India | Check features

By Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Oct 04, 2023 09:33 PM IST

New Pixel Watch 2 includes heart rate tracking, Fall Detection, and YouTube Music support

Google introduced its latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2, during its 'Made By Google' event on Wednesday, starting at 39,900 in India. This new wearable, engineered by Google with the integration of Fitbit technology, aims to enhance users' health, safety, and daily life.

Made by Google event: Pixel Watch 2 launched.(Google)
Made by Google event: Pixel Watch 2 launched.(Google)

The Pixel Watch 2 offers features like an advanced multi-path heart-rate sensor and Google AI for precise heart-rate tracking. It also includes health and fitness features such as sleep tracking, heart rate notifications, and a Daily Readiness Score. Safety features like Fall Detection and Emergency SOS are also integrated.

The new watch boasts 24 hours of battery life with an always-on display and includes a six-month Fitbit Premium membership, as well as a one-month trial of YouTube Music Premium.

The watch features three new sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature tracking, and stress management. Its aluminium housing ensures comfort, and users can choose from customizable watch faces to access essential information at a glance.

The Pixel Watch 2 claims to offer precise heart rate tracking, helps identify signs of stress and provides atrial fibrillation assessment through the ECG app.

Safety features include a timer for alerting emergency contacts when out alone, Fall Detection for automatic emergency response, and Emergency SOS for immediate help. Google Assistant lets users control their connected home and access Fitbit stats through voice commands.

The watch also supports YouTube Music, allowing users to enjoy songs and podcasts directly from their wrist. It offers long battery life, 24 hours on a single charge with an always-on display, and fast charging via the new USB-C Fast Charging Cable.

The Pixel Watch 2 is compatible with most Google Pixel and Android phones running Android 9.0 or newer.

Pre-orders are available now, with deliveries starting on October 13.

