Google now makes it very easy to edit photos, change image background, directly on Gemini app- Know how

Google is now giving another reason for you to download the Gemini app on your mobile. It has now added the capability to easily edit photos and even change image background on the Gemini app, directly on your mobile. With new AI image editing capabilities on the Gemini app, you can now edit AI-generated images or raw images directly uploaded from smartphones. And not just that, this feature has officially started to roll out globally in over 45 languages. The Gemini app will now let users edit images using AI. Know what it is and how it will work.(Google)

Over the past year, Google has been advancing Gemini app capabilities with new features, voice modes, image generation, and others. Now, the native AI image editing capabilities will give users more power to rely on a single app for all their requirements. Know more about how the AI image editing tools work on the Gemini app.

How AI image editing works on Gemini app

Google released a new blog post revealing the rollout of new native AI image editing capabilities to the Gemini app. Google highlighted that this feature is not entirely new, as it was first rolled out in AI Studio, providing developers with the ability to test and provide feedback. Now, the feature is all set to work on the Gemini app. The native AI image editing works with natural language text prompts. Users can take advantage of the Gemini app to generate images and provide follow-up prompts to make adjustments for edits. Users can also upload images from their device and make relevant AI edits.

Google said, “You can change the background, replace objects, add elements, and more. For example, you can upload a personal photo and prompt Gemini to generate an image of what you’d look like with different hair colours.” The company also highlighted that the editing capabilities give the Gemini app the ability to provide more contextual responses with multi-step editing. Therefore, users can provide back-to-back prompts until they get a desired result.

Additionally, for enhanced security, Google highlighted that the AI-generated edits will include an invisible SynthID digital watermark. It also highlighted that Google will soon be adding a visible watermark to images created by the Gemini app. Google reported that the feature has already started to roll out to Gemini app users, and it will be available in over 45 languages as mentioned above.