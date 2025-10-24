Google Photos could soon meme-ify your face with this new AI trick

Google’s Gemini Nano Banana feature was quite a success, grabbing much attention with users creating stunning AI images. But, Google is still not done with impressive AI image generation tools, as it is reported to bring a new AI trick to Photos that lets users convert selfies into meme material. Google Photos may soon allow users to convert selfies into memes, here’s how.(Unsplash)

Google Photos will provide users with some common or recognisable meme templates, and using AI, they can insert their faces into the meme, which is quite a fun trick. This way, users do not have to rely on any third-party app or AI tool to create funny memes of their friends or themselves. Currently, this feature in Google Photos is under development and may roll out soon with upcoming updates.

Turn selfies into memes with Google Photos new AI trick

Google Photos is reported to be working on a new AI-powered feature called “Me Meme” that lets users insert their selfies into meme templates. This new AI trick was spotted in version 7.51.0 of the Google Photos app. Reportedly, this AI trick will sit inside the Create tab of the app. It is suggested that “Me Meme” is said to be the pre-release name, but it could be changed into “Meme Me” after its official release.

The process is expected to be quite simple; users just need to upload a high-quality picture of themselves or their friends and family, and let AI do its magic trick to convert the person into the selected meme template. As of now, only one “This is fine” meme template was spotted, but we expect to see more options. However, Google has not revealed the types and number of meme templates.

Currently, Google Photos Me Meme feature is under development, and is expected to roll out soon. As part of the initial rollout, the feature may come to the US first, and later make a global release. However, we may have to wait until Google makes an official announcement about the AI trick. Although the Photos app already has several AI features, such as Nano Banana and Photo Remix, Me Meme could also attract more users.

