Google Photos launches Me Meme feature: Here’s how to turn your selfies into memes

Google Photos has introduced a new experimental feature called Me Meme, which allows users to turn their personal photos into memes using AI. The tool relies on Google Gemini to apply meme templates and place your photo into them. Currently, the feature is available only to Android users in the United States and supports English. Google notes that the generated images may not always perfectly match the original photo, and it will gradually expand access to iOS users in the coming weeks. How to use Google Photos’ new Me Meme feature to create personalised memes easily.

Google Photos launches Me Meme Feature Here’s how users can start creating memes with this feature:

1. Open Google Photos and navigate to the Create tab located at the bottom of the screen. Look for the Me Meme option. If it does not appear, your device may not have received the update yet.

2. Follow the on-screen instructions the first time you access the feature. After the initial setup, you will go directly to the meme creation interface.

3. Choose a template from Google’s preset collection or upload a custom meme or image to use as your template.

4. Upload a photo that you want to insert into the meme. Google recommends using a clear image, preferably a selfie, to ensure the AI can identify the face correctly.

5. Generate your meme by tapping the Generate button. Once the AI creates the meme, you can save it to your device, share it directly on social media, or tap Regenerate to try a different version.

Google has stated that the feature is still rolling out and may take some time to reach all eligible users. Once available, it will offer a simple and easy way to personalise memes without jumping to third-party editing tools.