Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Google Photos launches Me Meme feature: Here’s how to turn your selfies into memes

    Google Photos will soon let you turn your selfies into memes using its new Me Meme feature. Here’s how this feature works, and who can access it.

    Published on: Jan 27, 2026 1:22 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Google Photos has introduced a new experimental feature called Me Meme, which allows users to turn their personal photos into memes using AI. The tool relies on Google Gemini to apply meme templates and place your photo into them. Currently, the feature is available only to Android users in the United States and supports English. Google notes that the generated images may not always perfectly match the original photo, and it will gradually expand access to iOS users in the coming weeks.

    How to use Google Photos’ new Me Meme feature to create personalised memes easily.
    How to use Google Photos’ new Me Meme feature to create personalised memes easily.

    Google Photos launches Me Meme Feature

    Here’s how users can start creating memes with this feature:

    1. Open Google Photos and navigate to the Create tab located at the bottom of the screen. Look for the Me Meme option. If it does not appear, your device may not have received the update yet.

    2. Follow the on-screen instructions the first time you access the feature. After the initial setup, you will go directly to the meme creation interface.

    Also read: Apple AirTag 2 launched with a longer tracking range and airline support

    3. Choose a template from Google’s preset collection or upload a custom meme or image to use as your template.

    4. Upload a photo that you want to insert into the meme. Google recommends using a clear image, preferably a selfie, to ensure the AI can identify the face correctly.

    Also read: iPhone 18 Pro series could keep centre stage despite design rumours

    5. Generate your meme by tapping the Generate button. Once the AI creates the meme, you can save it to your device, share it directly on social media, or tap Regenerate to try a different version.

    Google has stated that the feature is still rolling out and may take some time to reach all eligible users. Once available, it will offer a simple and easy way to personalise memes without jumping to third-party editing tools.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    News/Technology/Google Photos Launches Me Meme Feature: Here’s How To Turn Your Selfies Into Memes
    News/Technology/Google Photos Launches Me Meme Feature: Here’s How To Turn Your Selfies Into Memes
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes