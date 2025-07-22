Google Pixel 10 5G mobile launch: New colours, camera changes and more

The Google Pixel 10 series launches on August 20, and now, a month ahead of the official launch, Android Headlines has shared new renders of the alleged Pixel 10 base model. These renders suggest two things. Firstly, the device will be available in four colours. And secondly, they also highlight the presence of a third lens, which is expected to be a telephoto lens on the base Pixel 10, a first for a base model Pixel mobile. Google Pixel 10 series is expected to retain the design language of the Pixel 9 models.(Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters)

Google Pixel 10 base model to be available in four colours

Based on the renders leaked by Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 will be available in four colours. The first will be Obsidian, which is the standard dark colourway. Then there will be Indigo, a shade of blue very reminiscent of the Pixel 8a's Bay colourway. Then there is Frost, which looks like a cool white. Finally, there will be Limoncello, which is a greenish shade similar to the Lemongrass colour of the Pixel 7. Notably, unlike last year, the Porcelain colour is missing from this lineup.

Three cameras on the base model Pixel - a first

The second change is the camera module. Based on these renders, it has been confirmed that there could indeed be a third camera on the Pixel 10 base model. This would be the first time Google has bundled three cameras on a base Pixel model. For context, the Pixel 6 did not ship with three cameras; it only had two. Similarly, the Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and Pixel 9 each had only two.

Therefore, the Pixel 10 base model having three cameras will make for better versatility. However, to differentiate between the pro and base models, Google is expected to limit the camera sensors and opt for slightly smaller ones instead.

Reports suggest the primary sensor will be a 48-megapixel sensor, which will be the same as the one in the Pixel 9a, and notably smaller than the one in the Pixel 9. The ultra-wide could be a 12-megapixel sensor, and the telephoto could be a 10.8-megapixel shooter.

Having said that, we have seen Google work its software magic to produce detailed shots. This has been seen in blind camera tests, including MKBHD's, in which the A-series models have won for multiple years. Therefore, specifications are not everything, and it remains to be seen how these models will perform in real-world scenarios.