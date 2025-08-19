Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G mobile: 3 major differences we expect compared to Pixel 10

The Google Pixel 10 series is confirmed to launch in just a few days’ time, on August 21 in India. It will feature multiple models, including the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. However, the real confusion for buyers, is likely to be between the standard Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro, as Google is introducing several upgrades to the vanilla model this time around, including a telephoto lens. Google Pixel 10 launches on August 21 in India. (OnLeaks x Android Headline)

Google Pixel 10 Pro will have better sensors

Reports, along with Google’s official renders, suggest that the Pixel 10 will gain an additional sensor compared with the Pixel 9: a 5x telephoto lens. However, this will be a smaller sensor than the one fitted on the flagship Pixel 10 Pro. Google is also expected to downgrade the main sensor, replacing it with a smaller unit, the same one used in the Pixel 9a. This means that while you lose out on overall sensor size, you gain an extra lens, offering more versatility. Ultimately, the trade-off comes down to what you value more in a camera system, versatility or larger sensors.

Changes in the build

Leaks and renders suggest that the standard Pixel 10 could feature matte aluminium sides, though it is not yet clear whether the back will be matte as well, or glossy like the Pixel 9. Some reports indicate it could go either way. By contrast, the Pixel 10 Pro is expected to continue with a matte back paired with glossy sides, with the latter made from polished aluminium, similar to the Pixel 9 Pro models.

Differences in specifications

Both the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 are expected to be powered by Google’s 5th generation Tensor G5 chipset, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. However, performance differences are anticipated, particularly in terms of memory. The Pixel 10 Pro could ship with up to 16GB of RAM, while the standard Pixel 10 may be limited to 12GB, which would be same as the approach taken with the Pixel 9 series.