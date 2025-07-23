Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G mobile: Moonstone, Jade and more colours leaked ahead of official launch

Only a day ago, images of the alleged Pixel 10 were released, showcasing its potential colourways. Now, Android Headlines is back with more renders, this time of the Pixel 10 Pro, the flagship of the two. Like the standard Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro is also expected to be available in four colourways (3 subtle shades and one funky shade). Here are the details. Google Pixel 10 Pro in the new Moonstone colour.(Screengrab/Google)

Pixel 10 Pro Colour Options: 4 Colours Coming, Report Says

According to the image leaked by Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 Pro will be available in four options. These include the classic Obsidian, a dark shade similar to that of last year's Pixel 9 Pro, and Porcelain, a light shade reminiscent of the white option also available for the Pixel 9 Pro. The new colourways this year could be Moonstone, described as a cool grey, and Jade, a pistachio green.

This is not surprising, as Google has released bright colours for its Pro models in the past. For instance, the Pixel 8 Pro was available in a Bay Blue colourway, which was a notable alternative to the more traditional options.

Google Has Confirmed The Design Already

Interestingly, Google itself has confirmed the design of the Pixel 10 Pro via its official store listing and teasers on socials. A small teaser shows the phone and confirms the Moonstone colourway revealed by Android Headlines. This suggests that the other reported colours are also likely to be genuine. However, more should become clear on 21 August, the official launch date for these Pixel devices in India (Aug 20 for US).

The official reveal also confirms the design of the device, which does resemble the Pixel 9 Pro from last year, including the flat, glossy sides, the matte back, and the signature camera module that looks unlike anything else on the market.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price