Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G mobile may not be available until October

Google is hosting the “Made by Google” event on August 20 to announce the new generation Pixel models. This year’s Google lineup will likely consist of four new smartphones: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and finally, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While all the devices are launching this month, the foldable model has reportedly experienced a delay, and it may not go up for sale until October. There are also speculations that Google may launch the Pixel 10 devices in two phases, with non-foldable models launching in August, and the foldable model with other wearable products later in October. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G is reportedly facing supply chain issues, causing delays in availability. (OnLeaks x Android Headline)

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G launch delayed

According to a WinFuture report, Google is expected to delay the availability of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold model, along with Google Pixel Watch 4 and Google Pixel Buds 2a, until October 9, 2025. While these products are expected to be unveiled at the August 20 launch event, they may not go up for sale instantly like other Pixel 10 models. It was suggested that the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be available to pre-order instantly after the launch, with sales expected to go live on August 28.

The report further highlighted that Google is facing supply chain problems for the foldable smartphone and wearable devices. This supply chain delay is said to be caused by the limited availability of several new components. For instance, Pixel 10 Pro Fold reportedly features a new display and hinge mechanism. The foldable is also expected to offer wireless charging via the Qi2 standard and an IP68 rating for water and dust protection. Therefore, bringing these new elements of the device is said to take longer than expected.

Now, if the rumours are true, Pixel 10 Pro Fold buyers may have to wait longer to get their hands on the foldable or the Google Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. Apart from the delay, all new devices are expected to get major upgrades over their predecessors. The Pixel 10 series models are expected to be powered by a Tensor G5 chip, which is said to be built with TSMC’s 3nm process. Furthermore, Google is also reported to bring upgraded cameras and new AI features to sway buyers.