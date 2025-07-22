Google Pixel 10 Pro teased ahead of August 20 launch: Know about exclusive offer

Google has officially confirmed to host the annual “Made by Google” event on August 20, 2025. During the event, the tech giant will introduce its new generation of smartphones, the Pixel 10 series. Now, soon after the launch confirmation, Google has teased a 13-second video of the Pixel 10 Pro with a surprise exclusive offer for buyers on launch. The teaser flaunts the Pixel 10 Pro design in a new grey colour variant. However, the design looks very similar to its predecessor due to the pill-shaped camera bar. Now, we can finally say that the secret is out and finally get a glimpse of the new Pixel 10 series model. Therefore, know what the upcoming Pixel 10 series models have in store for buyers and what benefits they can grab during launch. The Google Pixel 10 series will come with an exclusive pre-order offer. Here’s what we know so far.(Google )

Google Pixel 10 Pro teaser

Google Store has finally released a teaser video that showcases the Pixel 10 Pro design, consisting mostly of the rear panel in a new grey shade, which is said to be called Moonstone colour. In the video, we can stop the expanded pill-shaped camera bar, similar to the Pixel 9 Pro model. The smartphone houses three camera sensors, a flash and a temperature sensor over the camera bar. The Pixel 10 Pro frame looks glossy and has a metallic finish, which makes the device look highly premium.

Alongside the 13-second teaser video, Google has also revealed an exclusive offer for Pixel 10 series phones. The Google Store page says that interested buyers first have to sign up for the page before August 19, 12:30 PM IST. Then the offer will be sent to the user when the pre-order goes live. We anticipate that the exclusive offer will consist of some pre-order benefits with discounts, or additional accessories that buyers can get for free with the purchase of the Pixel 10 series models.

Google Pixel 10 Pro: What to expect

The Google Pixel 10 Pro was recently leaked to come in four colour options: Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello. However, the Moonstone colour variant was not listed on the leak. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Tensor G5 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It will likely come with a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Lastly, we expect a bigger 4870mAh battery.