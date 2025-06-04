Google Pixel 10 series launch likely in August: 5 things we expect

Google is working on the launch of the Pixel 10 series, and while the design may look similar to the Pixel 9 lineup, there are plenty of rumours about major hardware changes under the hood. Here’s everything you need to know before the Pixel 10 series officially arrives. Checkout 5 things to expect from the upcoming Pixel 10 sereis

Pixel 10 lineup launch date

The Pixel 10 lineup is rumoured to be launched at the upcoming “Made by Google” event on August 13, 2025. Pre Orders may begin the same day and the devices may start to ship and hit store shelves within a week of release.

Models and design

Google is set to unveil four devices in the Pixel 10 lineup, including Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. According to leaks, the design is mostly unchanged from the Pixel 9 lineup.

Featuring flat edges, a horizontal camera bar and thin bezels around the display. The colour options are rumoured to include four shades: Obsidian (Black), Blue, Iris (Purple) and Limoncello (Yellow).

Performance and hardware

The biggest upgrade in the Pixel 10 lineup will be the new Tensor G5 chipset. According to rumours, the new Tensor G5 chipset is manufactured by TSMC itself instead of Samsung. This new Tensor G5 chip is expected to deliver significant improvements in performance and efficiency.

The new chip is rumoured to have a custom TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) for AI and on-device processing. The RAM may go up to 12GB but there’s nothing about the storage yet.

Pixel 10 camera

The Pixel 10 base model is rumoured to come with a triple camera setup. A telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom will make its debut in the Pixel 10 model. Some leaks suggest that the main and ultrawide sensors may be borrowed from the Pixel 9a.

Google is expected to do this to compensate with advanced computational photography and new AI features. We may see a better stabilisation system and smarter AI-driven camera modes.

Software and AI features

Pixel 10 is likely to launch with Android 16 right out of the box with multiple new AI features. We may also be able to see the new Material 3 expressive design across the software.

Google is expected to bring generative AI features like Video Generative ML for advanced video editing, Speak-to-Tweak for voice-based image editing and Sketch-to-Image. And this all will be processed on-device thanks to the new Tensor G5 chip.