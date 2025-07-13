Google Pixel 10 series launching soon, here’s how much the new Pixel phones may cost

Google Pixel 10 is expected to break cover in the coming months and if you are hoping for a more affordable Pixel phone in 2025, don’t count on it. According to a trusted leak, Google is expected to stick to the same pricing structure for its upcoming Pixel 10 lineup as last year’s Pixel 9 series, at least in Europe. And if past trends are anything to go by, this means the Indian pricing may also remain unchanged. Know what Google is expected to bring with the new Pixel 10 series.(Google)

The leak indicates that Google has chosen to hold steady on pricing across most Pixel 10 variants. For Indian buyers, this likely translates to similar price tags as the previous generation:

Pixel 10 (128GB) – €899 → ~ ₹81,000

Pixel 10 Pro (128GB) – €1,099 → ~ ₹99,000

Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB) – €1,299 → ~ ₹1,17,000

Pixel 10 Pro Fold (256GB) – €1,899 → ~ ₹1,71,000

Changes in the Lineup

While pricing appears stable, there are notable changes to the lineup structure:

The Pixel 10 Pro XL now starts with 256GB storage, eliminating the 128GB base variant. This effectively raises the entry cost for that model. A 1TB version of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reportedly being introduced, aimed at users who need more onboard storage.

These tweaks suggest Google is targeting power users with more premium storage options, while keeping its base model pricing consistent.

Pixel Buds May Cost More

Alongside the phones, Google is expected to launch Pixel Buds 2a with a possible price hike. The new model may cost €149 (~ ₹13,400), up from the €109 pricing of the previous Pixel Buds A-Series. This hints at potential new features or hardware improvements.

What About India?

While Google has yet to officially confirm Pixel 10 pricing or launch dates in India, the leaked European prices offer a reliable indicator. Historically, Indian pricing has closely mirrored European rates (adjusted for taxes and duties), and the Pixel 10 series is expected to follow suit. A late 2025 launch window is likely.

For those hoping the Pixel 10 lineup would be more budget-friendly, the news may be disappointing. But the silver lining is that Google isn’t raising prices either. Indian consumers should expect a familiar pricing structure, with premium hardware tweaks and additional storage options, when the Pixel 10 arrives later this year.