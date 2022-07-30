Google Pixel 6a smartphone has its first software update. Details inside

Within just a couple of days of its first sale, the Google Pixel 6a have started getting its first software update. “We have provided the first security update for Pixel 6a”, Google pixel team said announcing the release.

“The rollout begins today and will continue over the next week in phases, depending on carrier networks. Users will receive a notification once the OTA becomes available for their device. We encourage you to check your Android version and update to receive the latest software,” the announcement read. The users can check manually through Settings and then clicking System tab and in it looking for System update.

However, the update does not bring any major change. “The first update for Pixel 6a includes security patches for Pixel users”, the Google Pixel team announced.

“The update doesn’t bring in any new features to the Pixel 6a and only bumps up the Android security patch level on the smartphone to June 2022,” reported ANI quoting GSM Arena.

Google launched its first A-series device in 2019 with the name Google Pixel 3a. Google Pixel 6a is a 5th model in the series. Each year a new model has been released, 2020 saw two new models- Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G.

The sale began on 28th July on Flipkart. It has starting price of Rs. 43,999. It comes in Green, White, and Black colors, although the Green one might not be available everywhere.

The specs

6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

15.6 cm (6.14 inch) Full HD+ Display

12.2MP + 12MP | 8MP Front Camera

4410 mAh Battery

The Google Pixel 6a is powered by the company’s 5nm Tensor chip and also has Google’s Titan M2 security co-processor under the hood.

It runs Android 12 out of the box and has 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage onboard. The smartphone doesn’t have a microSD card slot, and there’s no other version with higher storage.

The Pixel 6a is built around a 6.1" FullHD 60Hz OLED screen protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It has a punch hole in the center for the 8MP selfie camera and a fingerprint scanner underneath for biometric authentication.

Around the back, we have a horizontal bar similar to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, housing a 12.2MP primary and a 12MP UltraWide camera joined by an LED flash.

(With inputs from ANI)

