Google puts users in charge of search algorithm with new “Preferred Sources” feature

For years, Google has relied on its preset algorithm to show top stories in your search results. Now, the tech giant is making search more personalised with the new “Preferred Sources” feature, giving users control over search results. With this feature, users can list their favourite news sites and blogs as preferences, which will be shown in the Top Stories section of Google’s search results. In simpler terms, user will see results more from their trusted sources, and stay updated on the latest content and news from around the world. We have detailed how this new search will work, and how Google Search users can benefit when it comes to personalised search results. Here’s how users can customise their search results with this new feature on Google Search.(Google)

Google’s Preferred Sources features: What it is and how it works

On Tuesday, Google released a new blog post, launching the new Preferred Sources features on Search. This feature will allow users to customise their search results with their favourite sites showing within Top Stories. Therefore, instead of random search results based on algorithms, users can select preferred websites, the pages they follow, and subscribe to in the Top Stories section.

Google said, “When you select your preferred sources, you’ll start to see more of their articles prominently displayed within Top Stories, when those sources have published fresh and relevant content for your search.”

Now, how exactly does the feature work? Well, to get started, search for a topic which is currently in the news. Now, click on the icon which is placed alongside the “Top Stories” section. Now, select your preferred sources for custom search results. Once you have listed the websites, refresh the page, and those websites will start to pop up on the top stories, irrespective of their Google ranking.

Google also highlighted that users will also see a “From your sources” section just below the Top Stories section. This way, users can also explore other websites and manage their preferences for preferred sources. Google also ensures that users can select “as many sources,” and there is no limit to the number. In addition to customisation, this also gives news websites and publishers a chance to build credibility over their competitors, to be in their audience's preferred list. The feature is currently rolling out to users in the US and India.

