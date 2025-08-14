Google rolls out major Gemini Live update for smoother task management

Google has rolled out its most significant update yet for the Gemini Live app, bringing real-time AI capabilities to Calendar, Maps, Keep and Tasks on Android and iOS. The update makes it easier than ever to manage events, navigate routes and organise notes or tasks using voice commands and camera-based recognition. The latest Gemini Live update integrates Calendar, Maps, Keep and Tasks across devices

Smarter scheduling with calendar

Users can now check their daily events, create new entries with voice commands and even point the camera at printed details to add them automatically. The AI can handle complex tasks like adding multiple sports fixtures to a calendar while recognising opponents and match times. This reduces manual effort and helps keep schedules on track effortlessly.

Maps integration for seamless navigation

Gemini Live now links events to navigation. Users can ask the assistant to guide them to a location, and it generates a link that opens in Google Maps with directions. This makes travelling to events quicker and removes the extra steps of searching for locations manually.

Manage tasks and notes easily

Tasks and Keep integration lets users view saved lists, add new items and tick off completed actions directly through Gemini Live. Notes can be added or updated quickly, making it simpler to organise thoughts, reminders and to-do lists in one place. These features centralise productivity, saving time across apps.

Visual indicators and control

Small chips show when Gemini Live accesses connected apps, giving a clear visual confirmation. Users can check if the update is live by opening the Gemini app and tapping the Live button. For those who prefer minimal AI assistance, Google allows Gemini to be turned off in apps such as Gmail, Docs and Photos.

A smarter hub for productivity

This update highlights Google’s goal of making AI a central part of daily productivity. By combining Calendar, Maps, Tasks and Keep, Gemini Live goes beyond simple voice commands, offering a single hub for planning, navigating and note-taking. It streamlines workflows, improves task management and makes interaction with Google apps smoother.

The update is now rolling out to most Android and iOS users, offering wider access to Gemini Live’s expanded features. With enhanced AI integration, Gemini Live is a powerful tool for managing schedules, navigating events and organising personal information efficiently.