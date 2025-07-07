Google to offer free battery replacement for some Pixel phones in India- All details

Last month, several Google Pixel 6a users reported battery performance issues along with the risk of smartphones catching fire. The issue demanded urgent attention, as several Pixel users have reported facing similar issues. Hence, Google has announced the “Pixel 6a Battery Performance Program”, in which it is rolling out a mandatory automatic software update to Android 16 and a free battery replacement option for eligible users in several regions. Therefore, if you have a Pixel 6a and you are facing similar issues with battery performance, then you may want to grab these benefits for longer smartphone usage. Google is bringing free battery replacement for eligible Pixel 6a users. (Google)

Pixel 6a Battery Performance Program

Google Pixel 6a users started facing major battery performance issues, such as overheating, reduced battery capacity and reduced charging speed, affecting day-to-day smartphone usage. Google has labelled some Pixel 6a models as “impacted devices” along with phones that have surpassed 400 charge cycles to provide an urgent fix. Now, under the Pixel 6a battery performance program, these impacted devices will get a mandatory automatic software update to Android 16 from July 8. This update will also include battery management features.

Alongside the update, Google is also bringing a free battery replacement program for some eligible Pixel 6a users. Eligible users can visit their nearest authorised service centres for no-cost battery replacement or get compensated up to 150$ for the trouble. In addition, the Pixel 6a users will have to go through a strict eligibility test. Google said, “The battery replacement program provides one battery replacement at no charge for eligible Pixel 6a devices following an initial eligibility check and physical inspection of your device.” It should also be noted that the payout will be based on daily exchange rates in different regions

The engineer will also inspect the device for other physical damages that may have caused battery performance issues. These physical damages could include liquid damage, scratches, gouges, or punctures, which may make the device ineligible for battery replacement. Additionally, users may have to pay extra fees for out-of-warranty damage, such as display cracks.

The battery replacement is said to commence from July 21 at repair centres in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, Japan, and India. Till then, make sure to check for the latest Android 16 update on July 8 to install the necessary fixes for improved battery performance.