Google unveils Windows desktop app: Features, limits, and early access

Google has stepped beyond its usual browser-based services by releasing a new desktop app for Windows. The move marks a rare shift for the company, which has traditionally kept most of its services within Chrome or mobile platforms. The new “Google app for Windows” is currently available through Google Labs as part of an experimental rollout. Google has introduced a new Windows desktop app.(Google)

A New Way to Search on Windows

The app introduces a quick-access search tool designed to speed up how users find information. By pressing Alt + Space, a pill-shaped search bar appears on the screen. From there, users can search across local files, Google Drive, installed applications, and the wider web. The app organises results into clear categories, making it easier to distinguish between content stored on a PC, in the cloud, or online. In certain cases, users also see knowledge card-style responses, similar to what appears in Google Search on mobile devices.

Features Linked to AI and Google Lens

Google has tied the app closely to its AI-powered ecosystem. It includes Google Lens integration, enabling users to highlight text or images on their screen for instant translation, copying, or look-up functions. The app also provides direct access to AI Overviews and AI Mode, reflecting its connection to the company’s broader Gemini initiative.

At the moment, the app comes with restrictions. It works only in English, supports personal Google accounts in the United States, and requires Windows 10 or later. Workspace accounts are excluded, and Google has openly acknowledged certain limitations in this early version.

Focus on Personal Cloud and Privacy

Currently, the app does not support other cloud services or workplace communication platforms such as Microsoft Teams or Slack. Instead, it focuses on merging desktop and personal Google account searches into one streamlined experience. Google has confirmed that all search activity stays tied to the personal Google ID used for sign-in, ensuring transparency in how the tool operates.

Anyone interested in trying the new feature must sign up through Google Labs and join a waitlist, as access is limited during the test phase. With this experiment, Google signals a broader vision for search, bringing together files, cloud data, and the web directly on the desktop, rather than keeping it within a browser alone.