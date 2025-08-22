Google’s AI Mode in Search can now book reservations and tickets for you

In July, Google publicly rolled out the AI Mode feature to Search in India. Now, the company is expanding the AI-powered search feature to 180 countries and territories, bringing advanced search capabilities to users. Alongside the expansion, Google is also rolling out an agentic feature to AI Mode that helps users find restaurants and make reservations. Google says that AI Mode will soon be able to do more real-world tasks, such as buying tickets, making local appointments, and much more on your behalf. Therefore, Google Search has become more than just a web browser, and now it will be able to perform our tasks in a human form. Know more about AI Mode’s new agentic capabilities. Google’s AI Mode gets an agentic upgrade. Know how it can perform real-world tasks.(Google)

AI Mode gets new agentic features

Google has announced to bring agentic capabilities in AI Mode that will help users get things done seamlessly. This new feature will help users in AI Mode to find restaurant reservations. However, it is just the beginning as Google has assured to upgrade this feature, allowing AI Mode to do more real-world tasks like booking appointments, event tickets, and more.

As of now, AI Mode can help find restaurants based on users’ preferences like date, time, location and cuisines, and make reservations on their behalf. It has the ability to browse through several reservation platforms and websites to find real-time availability that matches user requirements. AI Mode in search will then provide a list of restaurants with available reservation slots.

Google's blog post highlighted that this agentic feature uses live web browsing capabilities from Project Mariner. As of now, AI Mode with agentic capabilities is rolling out to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S via the “Agentic capabilities in AI Mode” experiment in Labs.

In addition, users in the AI Mode experiment will also get search results based on users' personal preferences and interests. As of now, the search results will only be tailored for dining-related topics, allowing users to locate new restaurants and cafes. These results will be based on the user’s previous conversations within AI Modes, places they have searched or visited using Maps. Google also assured that users can adjust their personalisation settings from their Google account.

Lastly, Google is also bringing a new “share” button to AI Mode, allowing users to share AI Mode responses to friends and family. This way, users can ask follow-up questions related to a similar topic. This feature simplifies collaboration, trip planning, friends meet-ups, etc.

