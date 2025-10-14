Google’s new feature can help you bring down your makeup cost, and it’s not a filter

For anyone who’s ever had to jump on a last-minute video call while looking less than camera-ready, Google Meet just introduced a surprisingly useful fix, and it could even help you save on your makeup expenses. The tech giant has rolled out an AI-powered makeup feature, allowing users to apply virtual cosmetics directly in Meet before joining a meeting. The new feature builds upon last year’s Touch-up mode, which offered tools like skin smoothing and lighting adjustments.(Pexels)

AI that gets your look just right

The new feature builds upon last year’s Touch-up mode, which offered tools like skin smoothing and lighting adjustments. Now, Google is taking things a step further, quite literally giving users virtual foundation, lipstick, and blush options that stay realistic and adaptive during live calls.

Unlike typical filters, Google claims the AI system analyses your facial features and lighting to deliver a natural appearance. It’s not about exaggeration, but subtle enhancement, a “studio-style” touch that moves with you, even if you tilt your head or take a sip of coffee.

There are 12 preset looks to choose from, ranging from minimal professional tones to bolder, creative styles. Whether you’re heading into a client pitch or a casual team catch-up, the feature aims to make users feel camera-ready in seconds, no makeup bag required.

Available across devices and accounts

The AI makeup feature began rolling out on October 8, and will be available to all supported accounts within two weeks. It’s accessible via both web and mobile versions of Google Meet.

Eligible users include subscribers of Workspace Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus, as well as Education Plus, Teaching and Learning add-on, Enterprise Essentials, and Google One premium plan holders.

The feature is turned off by default, but users can enable it before or during a meeting. Conveniently, your selected look is saved for future calls, so it might be wise to switch from that bold pink shade before your next boardroom discussion.

Subtle, smart, and surprisingly practical

More than just a cosmetic novelty, Google’s AI makeup tool highlights how the company is using artificial intelligence to enhance real-world convenience. For those working remotely, the update could mean spending less time, and money, on getting ready for virtual meetings.

It’s not a filter, but rather a sign of where AI-powered personalisation is heading: natural, adaptive, and quietly transformative.