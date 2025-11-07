Grab a 15L geyser from Amazon at up to 55% discount from Bajaj, Havells and more
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 03:00 pm IST
Grab the top 15L energy-saving geysers from Amazon at huge discounts and enjoy faster heating, strong safety features and long-lasting performance this winter.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Highest discountHavells Instanio Prime 15L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Color Changing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Heavy Duty Heating Element View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015 View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
|
|
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater with Digital Display | Suitable for Hard Water | BEE 5 Star Rating | Advanced 4 layered Safety | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard View Details
|
₹7,399
|
|
|
Best 15L geyserBajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【White & Grey】 View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Crompton Amica Pro 15 Ltr Storage Water Heater | 2000W Heating Element | 5 Star BEE Rated | Glassline Tank |Rust-Proof Body | High-Rise Compatible | 2Y Product & Element, 5Y Tank Warranty (White-Blue) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 15 Ltr With 5 Star BEE Rating, Vertical Water Heater | Geyser 15+ Litre For High Rise Building | 7 Year Tank Warranty, 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty | SDS-GREEN-015 View Details
|
₹10,296
|
|
|
V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Liter Wall Mount Water Heater For Home| BEE 5 Star Rating | Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating | Advanced Multi-Layered Safety | Suitable For Hard Water&High-Rise Buildings | White View Details
|
|
|
|
Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 15L with ABS Body – Corrosion Prevention with Titanium Enameled Coating, 7 Yrs Warranty on Tank, Energy Efficient, Free Standard Installation & Pipes View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
