Nov 07, 2025
Grab a 15L geyser from Amazon at up to 55% discount from Bajaj, Havells and more

Aishwarya Faraswal
Nov 07, 2025 03:00 pm IST

Grab the top 15L energy-saving geysers from Amazon at huge discounts and enjoy faster heating, strong safety features and long-lasting performance this winter.

Havells Instanio Prime 15L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Color Changing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Heavy Duty Heating Element View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015 View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015 View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater with Digital Display | Suitable for Hard Water | BEE 5 Star Rating | Advanced 4 layered Safety | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard View Details checkDetails

₹7,399

Best 15L geyser

Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【White & Grey】 View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

Crompton Amica Pro 15 Ltr Storage Water Heater | 2000W Heating Element | 5 Star BEE Rated | Glassline Tank |Rust-Proof Body | High-Rise Compatible | 2Y Product & Element, 5Y Tank Warranty (White-Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

AO Smith Geyser 15 Ltr With 5 Star BEE Rating, Vertical Water Heater | Geyser 15+ Litre For High Rise Building | 7 Year Tank Warranty, 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty | SDS-GREEN-015 View Details checkDetails

₹10,296

V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Liter Wall Mount Water Heater For Home| BEE 5 Star Rating | Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating | Advanced Multi-Layered Safety | Suitable For Hard Water&High-Rise Buildings | White View Details checkDetails

Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 15L with ABS Body – Corrosion Prevention with Titanium Enameled Coating, 7 Yrs Warranty on Tank, Energy Efficient, Free Standard Installation & Pipes View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

Hot showers feel great in winter but high electricity bills definitely do not. Thankfully, Amazon is offering massive discounts on 15L water heaters from top brands like Bajaj and Havells, making it easier to enjoy warm water every day without spending too much. These models are designed to heat water quickly while using less power which helps lower monthly costs.

15L geysers
15L geysers

Many of them come with a 5 star energy rating, smart temperature control and advanced heating technology that keeps the water hot for longer periods. You also get improved safety features, corrosion protection and durable tanks that handle Indian water conditions well. We have picked the best deals you can grab right now so you can stay comfortable all season and still keep those bills under control.

Havells Instanio Prime 15L storage water heater offers fast heating with a heavy-duty 2000W heating element while using energy efficiently to keep power bills low. It comes with a 5 star rating focus and a durable anti-rust tank made from ultra-thick rolled steel plates for long life in hard water areas.

The multi-function safety valve supports high-rise buildings by managing pressure up to 8 bars. Colour-changing LED indicators show water temperature for safer use.

Specifications

Capacity
15L
Wattage
2000W
Pressure
8 Bar
Material
ABS + Steel Tank
Indicator
Color-changing LED
AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 15L geyser provides fast and efficient heating with a powerful 2000W heating element and a 5 star BEE rating that supports lower electricity costs. The Blue Diamond glass-lined tank offers 2X corrosion resistance which is ideal for hard water usage.

Safety features include thermal cut-out, factory-set thermostat and multi-function valve for stable operation in high-rise buildings up to 8 bars. The ABS body keeps it durable for long-term bathroom use.

Specifications

Capacity
15L
Wattage
2000W
Pressure
8 Bar
Tank Coating
Blue Diamond Glass
Body Material
ABS
Crompton Arno Neo 15L storage water heater is a 5 star rated model designed for fast heating with a 2000W copper heating element that supports lower energy use. It features advanced 3 level safety including capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out and multi-functional valve for stable operation up to 8 bars pressure.

The magnesium anode inside the tank prevents corrosion in hard water conditions. Its durable build and performance have earned the National Energy Conservation Award 2023.

Specifications

Capacity
15L
Wattage
2000W
Pressure
8 Bar
Heating Element
Copper
Safety
3 Level System
V-Guard Divino DG 15L is a BEE 5 star rated storage geyser designed to save electricity with extra thick PUF insulation that keeps water hot longer. It features a durable vitreous enamel coated tank, Incoloy 800 heating element and magnesium anode for strong protection in hard water areas. The digital display shows real-time temperature.

Advanced safety includes thermostat, thermal cut-out and 5-in-1 safety valve for stable operation up to 8 bars pressure in high-rise buildings.

Specifications

Capacity
15L
Wattage
2000W
Pressure
8 Bar
Display
Digital Temperature
Tank Coating
Vitreous Enamel
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L is a 5 star rated water heater that supports lower electricity usage with fast and efficient heating from its 2000W element. The Marine-grade glassline DuraAce tank, magnesium anode and non-stick heating element offer strong protection in hard water areas.

It includes multi safety systems, thermostat knob, LED indicators and can handle up to 8 bar pressure for high-rise buildings. Swirlflow technology delivers 20 per cent more hot water output.

Specifications

Capacity
15L
Wattage
2000W
Pressure
8 Bar
Tank Coating
Marine-grade Glassline
Safety
Multi Safety System
Crompton Amica Pro 15L is a 5 star rated storage geyser designed to heat water quickly using a 2000W heating element while helping control energy consumption. The rust-proof plastic body and superior glassline tank coating protect against scaling and ensure durability in hard water areas.

It includes a high precision thermostat, thermal cut-out and multi-function valve for safe use up to 8 bar pressure in high-rise buildings. LED indicators add convenience for daily use.

Specifications

Capacity
15L
Wattage
2000W
Pressure
8 Bar
Tank Coating
Glassline
Safety
3 Level System
AO Smith SDS-GREEN-015 15L is a 5-star rated vertical geyser designed for high-rise apartments with its 8-bar pressure rating. The Blue Diamond glass-lined tank offers 2X corrosion resistance, making it ideal for hard water conditions. Its 2000W glass-coated heating element ensures faster heating with lower energy consumption.

The compact ABS body adds durability and safety with a shock-proof design. Backed by strong warranties and free installation within city limits for a hassle-free experience.

Specifications

Capacity
15 Litres
Wattage
2000W
Pressure
8 Bar
Tank Type
Blue Diamond Glass-Lined
Warranty
7 Years Tank, 2 Years Comprehensive
V-Guard Divino 15L is a 5-star rated storage geyser built for efficient heating and long-term performance in hard water areas and high-rise buildings. The vitreous enamel-coated tank, Incoloy 800 heating element and extra-thick magnesium anode protect against corrosion and scaling.

Dual overheat protection and a 5-in-1 safety valve ensure worry-free operation. It includes thick PUF insulation for strong heat retention, helping reduce power consumption and monthly bills.

Specifications

Capacity
15 Litres
Wattage
2000W
Pressure
8 Bar
Tank Type
Vitreous Enamel Coated
Warranty
2 Years Product, 5 Years Inner Tank
Racold Eterno Pro 15L is built to tackle tough water conditions with its Titanium Plus technology and an improved magnesium anode that protects the tank from corrosion. It offers consistent hot water with Flexomix technology and multiple heating modes through Smart Bath Logic that helps save up to 40% energy.

With three layers of safety and a stylish ABS outer body, it is a reliable choice for long, comfortable showers. Free installation is available in select locations.

Specifications

Capacity
15 Litres
Wattage
2000W
Pressure
Suitable for high-rise use
Tank Protection
Titanium Enamel Coating
Warranty
7 Years on Tank, 2 Years Product

  • How long does a 15 litre geyser take to heat water?

    Most models take around 10 to 20 minutes depending on the heating element and water temperature.

  • Do 5 star geysers save electricity?

    Yes, 5 star rated geysers consume less power and maintain water temperature longer which helps reduce electricity bills.

  • Is a 15 litre geyser suitable for hard water areas?

    Look for models with corrosion-resistant tanks, anode rods and anti-scale coating which protect the heater in hard water conditions.

  • Can a 15 litre geyser be used in the kitchen?

    It can be used but usually a 6 to 10 litre capacity is more suitable for kitchen needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

