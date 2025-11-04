5 star water heater for less power usage and steady performance: Top 10 choices for savings on electricity bills
Published on: Nov 04, 2025 08:00 am IST
Energy efficiency meets smart living with the best water heaters in India. Explore our picks of 5 star water heater models that stand out as the best selling geysers.
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023
₹5,999
AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015
₹6,999
V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater with Digital Display | Suitable for Hard Water | Energy Efficient 5 Star Rating | Advanced 4 layered Safety | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard
₹7,399
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【White & Grey】
₹6,498
Crompton Amica Pro 15 Ltr Storage Water Heater | 2000W Heating Element | 5 Star BEE Rated | Glassline Tank |Rust-Proof Body | High-Rise Compatible | 2Y Product & Element, 5Y Tank Warranty (White-Blue)
₹6,499
Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro Geyser|25L Storage Water Heater| High Pressure Epoxy Coated Tank|5 Star rated |8 bar pressure compatibility |Suitable for high rise buildings |5 years tank warranty
₹6,399
Bajaj Armour Series Pentacle 15L Storage Water Heater For Home|5 Star Rated Geyser For Bathroom|Glass-lined Coating|Non-Stick Heating Element|Suitable For High Rise Building|4-Yr Warranty|White & Blue
₹9,399
Haier Precis pro Water Geyser 10 Litre 5 Star 2000W Electric Storage Geyser Free Installation & Connection Pipes worth INR 700| Warranty 7 Yr on Tank| Advanced PP Body| Shock Proof| 11-Level Safety
₹6,791
Orient Electric Aquator Edge |25L Storage Water Heater| BEE- 5 Star rated |8 bar pressure compatibility | Suitable for high rise buildings |5 years tank warranty
₹7,999
Activa 25 Ltr. 2 Kva 5 Star Glassline Geyser
