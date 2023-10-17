Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023: Check out 10 fitness watches at up to 80% off

As the culture of being fit in India and in the world is on a rise , owning a fitness watch for every fitness enthusiast is a necessity. The attractive sleek fitness watch keeps track of your calories, heart rate, sleep patterns ,steps, activities etc. It helps to stay fit and active in your fitness journey. This lightweight small gadget, tied on wrist is easy to use and are available in different colours and styles. A fitness watch is like a personal assistant related to health and fitness which motivates you to achieve your goal. Grab a sleek and modern fitness watch during Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023.(Pexels )

The fitness watch has sensor which measures the blood flow through the wrist and keeps track at different levels. There is an accelerometer in the fitness watch which counts the distance and steps. Some of them also offers different recommendations related to multiple activities and helps to enhance the exercise pattern. The heart rate features measure the pulse on the daily basis, the GPS system tracks the distance, height etc during different activities like swimming, running, climbing and other activities. It also monitors the sleep time, patterns, quality etc. The fitness watch can also sync with the smartphone or laptops via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and you can enjoy music from your watch. There are also waterproof fitness watches which can be easily used with the water or in the rain without thinking of the damage.

Overall, fitness watches are a go to option for a healthier lifestyle keeping you more active and more aware about your daily health updates. It improves the sleep patterns and relaxes your mind and body for a healthy way of living.

Fire-Boltt Dawn Rectangle 1.47" Girls Smartwatch with Bigger Batter, Yoga, 172 * 320 Pixel Resolution, 360 Health Coverage

This fitness watch is a great product for your health and fitness. It monitors your daily steps and sleep patterns. An additional Yoga feature is helps to enhance the workout pattern with guided berating and meditation sessions. It is a perfect product to monitor your health and fitness.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Dawn Rectangle 1.47" Girls Smartwatch with Bigger Batter, Yoga

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Operating System ‎: Smartwatch

Compatible Devices: iPhone, Tablet, Smartphone, Android

Special Features: ‎Accelerometer, Activity Tracker, Alarm Clock, Calorie Tracker, Camera, Notifications, Pedometer, Sedentary Reminder, Sleep Monitor etc.

Display Type: ‎LCD

Supported audio formats: ‎mp3

Wattage: 125 Watts

Battery Average Life: 7 Days

PROS CONS Health Tracking, Supports multiple applications, Camera Control No volume control

Also read :Smart watches for women in 2023: 10 smart picks





2. Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Deep Wine)

This fitness watch has multiple features and a crisp and clear 1.85” TFT LCD display. It has an uninterrupted connection which gives an advanced calling experience. The health features include heart rate and sleep pattern monitoring, steps counting, activities such as swimming, cycling, running etc. tracking.

Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch,

Brand ‎: Noise

Series : ‎ColorFit Pulse 2 Max

Colour ‎: wine

Standing screen display size ‎: 1.85 Inches

Connectivity Type: Bluetooth

Wireless Type: Bluetooth

Wattage: 15 Watts

Power Source: ‎battery powered

Operating System: android, ios

Average Battery Life (in hours): 10 Days

PROS CONS Smart DND, Advanced Calling, Noise Health suite, Tru Sync Audio quality

3. boAt Xtend Plus Smart Watch with 1.78" AMOLED Display, Coins, Advanced BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode, Always on Display, HR & SP02 Monitoring & Stress Monitoring(Brown Leather)

boAt Xtend Plus Smart Watch offers different designs and colours. It has a 1.78” AMOLED display and different health features such as: daily steps and heart rate monitoring, sports tracking, SpO2 monitoring, Menstrual cycle monitoring and others. It has an excellent Bluetooth connectivity; you can easily make calls and listen to your favourite tunes.

Specifications of boAt Xtend Plus Smart Watch with 1.78" AMOLED Display

Brand: ‎boAt

Series: Xtend

Colour: ‎Brown Leather

Standing screen display size: 1.78 Inches

Item model number: ‎XTEND Plus

Connectivity Type: Bluetooth

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Wattage: 120 Watts

Operating System: Smartwatch

Average Battery Life (in hours): ‎3.0, 7.0 Days

PROS CONS Sp02 monitoring, Heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring etc. Accuracy 95-98%

4. Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

This is a perfect gadget for health and fitness loving people. It is lightweight and has a sleek design which is suitable to all your outfits. It offers a continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks your daily steps and burned calories. The 24/7 feature ensures an accurate data collection of heart rate which is a great way to maintain your cardiovascular health.

Specifications of Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: Inspire 2

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 0.72 Inches

PROS CONS 24/7 heart rate, All day activity tracking May lack built-in GPS capabilities

5. Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch, SpO2 & Stress Monitor,3.63 cm (1.43" ) HD Color Display, 60+ Sports Modes, Breathing Training, 50+ Watch Faces (Green)

The Amazefit Bip U smartwatch is a great product in terms of health and fitness. It has blood oxygen level measurement , heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring with breathing training . It is also water resistant, 60+ sports models and can be connected to different compatible devices.

Specifications of Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch, SpO2 & Stress Monitor,3.63 cm

Brand: Amazfit

Model Name: Bip U

Style: BIP U

Colour: Green

Supported audio formats: mp3

Wattage: 1.5 Watts

Screen Size: 1.43 Inches

Operating System : ‎IOS & Android

Response Time: 1 Milliseconds

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

PROS CONS Heart Rate Monitoring , 60+ Sports Modes and 5 ATM Water Resistance PAI system may not be suitable for everyone

6. cult.sport Ranger XR 1.43" AMOLED Smartwatch, Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, 850 NITS, Always On Display, Bluetooth Calling, 420mAh Battery, Sports Recognition, Health Tracking, Round Digital Watch

This is an excellent fitness watch having multiple features and 1.43” AMOLED display for clear visuals. It has steps and calorie tracking, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking and continuous heart rate monitoring. It understands your fitness and activities through the real-time data. It can work for 10 days on a single charge as it has a long battery life.

Specifications of cult.sport Ranger XR 1.43" AMOLED Smartwatch, Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men,

Brand: Cultsport

Model Name: cult.sport Ranger XR

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.43 Inches

PROS CONS Sporty look, calling feature, heart rate, SpO2, activity monitor Connectivity delay issues

7. Fastrack New Reflex Beat+ 1.69” UltraVU Display|500 Nits Brightness|60 Sports Modes|24 * 7 Heart Rate Monitor|SpO2 Monitor|Sleep Tracker|IP68 Water Resistant|Music & Camera Control

It has 1.69” UltraVU Displaywith bright pixel resolution and new colours. It also has multiple health features such as: 24*7 Heart Rate, SpO2 blood oxygen level, sleep tracking etc. You can connect your smartphone with the watch and enjoy an uninterrupted music.

Specifications of Fastrack New Reflex Beat+ 1.69” UltraVU Display|500 Nits Brightness

Band Colour: Beige

Band Material : Silicone

Band Width: 22

Brand: Fastrack

Case Material : Plastic

Clasp: Hook Buckle

Dial Colour: Beige

Crystal Material: Glass

Display Type: LCD

Case Shape: Rectangular

PROS CONS 24*7 Heart Rate, SpO2 blood oxygen level Visibility can be improved

8. Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 with 1.96" Biggest Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Premium Build, Auto Sport Detection & 170+ Watch Faces Smartwatch for Men & Women (Vintage Brown)

The Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 has an incredible health-tracking features which monitors heart rate, sleep patterns, steps, and burned calories all through the day. It also has female cycle tracker, 24/7 heart monitor, SpO2 monitor, seamless connectivity, calling feature etc.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 with 1.96" Biggest Display

Brand: Noise

Model Name: ColorFit Pulse 3

Style: Pulse 3

Colour: Brown

Screen Size: 1.96 Inches

Connectivity Type: ‎Bluetooth

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Wattage: 60 Watts

PROS CONS 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, Tru Sync, Advanced Calling Noise may be distracting

Also read :Smart watches, not smart glasses, are the future



9. boAt Flash Edition Smart Watch with Activity Tracker, Multiple Sports Modes, 1.3" Screen, 170+ Watch Faces, Sleep Monitor, Gesture, Camera & Music Control, IP68 & 7 Days Battery Life(Lightning Black)

boAt Flash Edition Smart Watch with Activity Tracker is an amazing product for those who likes to have an active lifestyle. It monitors your steps, calories, sleep patterns etc. and helps to achieve the desired goals. It also supports different applications Text SMS, Alarm, SpO2 readings and others.

Specifications of boAt Flash Edition Smart Watch with Activity Tracker,

Brand: boAt

Model Name: Flash Edition

Style: Modern

Colour: Lightning Black

Screen Size: 1.3 Inches

Wireless Type: Bluetooth

Power Source ‎: battery powered

Operating System: Smartwatch

Average Battery Life (in hours): 7 Days

Connectivity: Bluetooth

PROS CONS SpO2, 24*7 Heart rate Monitor, Breathing meditation Comparatively slow UI

10. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth(4.0 cm, Pink Gold, Compatible with Android only)

This product is specifically for Android users. This small watch all the possible features such as advanced health monitoring, notifications, connectivity, advanced calling etc. It can track heart rate, tracks sleeping pattern, SpO2 measurement, women’s health and others.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth(4.0 cm, Pink Gold, Compatible with Android only)

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy Watch4

Style: Watch4

Colour: Gold

Screen Size: 4 Centimetres

Connectivity Type: Bluetooth

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Wattage: ‎220 Watts

PROS CONS Sleek design, Bio Active Sensor, Health Monitoring Features Compatible with Android only

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fire-Boltt Dawn Rectangle 1.47" Girls Smartwatch Multiple Sports Modes Health Tracking Notifications from Social Media Channels Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch Smart DND 100 Sports Modes Noise Health Suite boAt Xtend Plus Smart Watch with 1.78" AMOLED Display Advanced BT Calling 100 Sports Modes HR & SP02 Monitoring & Stress Monitoring Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate 24x7 heart rate tracking 10 days battery life without constant charging Water Resistant Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch, SpO2 & Stress Monitor,3.63 cm (1.43" ) HD Color Display 60+ Sports Modes Stress Monitoring and Breathing Training Blood Oxygen level measurement cult.sport Ranger XR 1.43" AMOLED Smartwatch,Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, 850 NITS, Always On Display Health Tracking Bluetooth Calling Automatic Sports Recognition Fastrack New Reflex Beat+ 1.69” UltraVU Display| 24*7 Heart Rate Monitor Water Resistant, Music & Camera Control SpO2 Monitor and sleep tracker Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 with 1.96" Biggest Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch Female Cycle Tracker Sleep and heart rate monitor Tru Sync boAt Flash Edition Smart Watch with Activity Tracker, Multiple Sports Modes, 1.3" Screen SpO2, guided meditation 24*7 Heart rate monitor Notification alert & Live weather forecast Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth(4.0 cm, Pink Gold, Compatible with Android only) Bioelectrical Impedance Sensor Health Monitoring features Enhanced Fitness tracking

Best overall product

One of the best and affordable with multiple features is boAt Xtend Plus Smart Watch with 1.78" AMOLED Display, Coins, Advanced BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode, Always On Display, HR & SP02 Monitoring & Stress Monitoring(Brown Leather). You can connect the smartphone with the watch and enjoy the calling feature. Xtend Plus can last up to 7 days on normal usage.HR & SpO2, Heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, guided breathing, and menstrual cycle tracking options help to take care of your health and there is 100+ Sports modes to choose from.

Best value for money

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Deep Wine) is best value for money product. It has different features like BT calling, Tru Sync, Smart DND, workout tracking, sharp visuals etc. It has an attractive design, and the display is large and vibrant. The major advantage is, it is very affordable and has lower price as compared to others.

How to find the best Fitness Watch?

The best Fitness Watch should have these Key Features: Track accurate Heart rate so that it should provide correct data, monitor your activity on daily basis like steps counting, it should also track the sleep pattern for a better health and awareness. Also, the Bluetooth connectivity should be seamless to connect with the smartphone or laptop anytime and it should also have water resistant feature to avoid any damage.

