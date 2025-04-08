GTA 6 may cost over $100 as Trump-era tariffs spark global pricing speculation among fans

The GTA community has been buzzing with excitement over Grand Theft Auto VI, and now the conversation has shifted from gameplay to the price. Recent rumours surrounding the game's price tag have fans worried about how much they'll need to spend when it releases. While speculation about the game’s release date and features continues to swirl, a new concern has emerged—could Donald Trump's tariffs affect the price of GTA 6? GTA 6's potential price increase raises concerns, with some pointing to Trump’s tariffs as the cause.(Rockstar Games)

Leak Suggests Higher Price Than Expected

A leaked listing from a Swiss retailer set the pre-order price for GTA 6 at $112 USD (around Rs. 9,600), significantly higher than the standard $70 price point for most next-gen games. Though the listing was quickly removed, screenshots spread across forums, igniting a debate about the potential price hike.

This unexpected price surge has led some fans to wonder: what could justify such an increase? The answer, some believe, lies in the tariffs imposed during Trump’s presidency. These tariffs, which affect everything from electronics to imports, could increase production and distribution costs for game developers. If these costs are passed on to consumers, GTA 6 could be one of the first major games to feel the financial impact of these policies.

Tariffs Could Impact Gaming Costs

Though it's still unclear if Trump's tariffs are behind the leak, the idea isn't far-fetched. Tariffs and global supply chain issues can cause prices to rise, and the gaming industry isn’t immune to these economic shifts. If the leaked price points are accurate, GTA 6 could become the most expensive standard edition of a mainstream game to date.

Global Price Variations Fuel Speculation

Further leaks suggest varying regional prices for GTA 6, including $114.99 in the U.S., £99.99 in the UK, and €104.99 in Europe. These prices reflect a significant jump, nearing double what players paid for GTA 5. While Rockstar Games has yet to confirm any official pricing, these leaks have fueled concerns that a price increase could be on the horizon.

As fans eagerly await confirmation, one thing is clear: if the game’s price does rise, Rockstar Games will need to deliver an exceptional experience to justify the cost. Fans are holding their breath, waiting to see if Trump’s tariffs will leave a lasting impact on their wallets.