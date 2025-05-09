GTA 6 Trailer 2 gets 475 million views; Biggest video launch of all time, says Rockstar: Report

GTA 6 is set to be the biggest video game launch ever. It has been in development for over a decade, and now we finally have the second trailer for the game. The second trailer was released unexpectedly by Rockstar, just a few days after they revealed the official release date of the game. According to Rockstar, the trailer has amassed over 475 million views across various platforms, the game studio revealed speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. The second trailer of GTA 6 was released on Tuesday

Massive Jump Compared To First Trailer

The Hollywood Reporter highlights that the first trailer for GTA 6, which was released back in 2023, garnered about 93 million views within the same time frame. However, it's important to mention that it was a YouTube exclusive at the time, becoming the most popular non-music video launch during that period.

GTA 6 Trailer 2: What Is Different Compared To Trailer 1

The second trailer offers more depth compared to the first, which primarily served as a brief introduction to the game world and its expansive scope. This time, the trailer focuses more on storyline elements, the kind of action players can expect, and introduces central characters, including Jason Duval, Lucia Caminos, Cal Hampton, and Brian Header.

From our analysis, the trailer appears to be a blend of gameplay and cutscenes. Some sequences seem to transition seamlessly from cutscenes into gameplay, with Rockstar cutting between them dynamically. It also showcases better fidelity in graphics compared to the first. Visuals look crisper and more vibrant.

Notably, Rockstar confirmed that all visuals in the trailer were captured on a base PS5 system, not a PS5 Pro or Xbox. So, if you were wondering how the game would look on a base PS5, this trailer provides the answer.

